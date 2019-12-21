6 easy ideas for decorating kids' bedrooms

Just because your child is young doesn’t mean they don’t deserve to enjoy a perfectly styled bedroom. After all, we know that kids do so much more than just sleep in their rooms, which is why it’s vital to ensure they have adequate space and tools for playing, colouring, reading, and relaxing with their friends.
But no parent wants to spend a fortune decorating a child’s bedroom with a specific theme just to have that theme change within a few weeks. And you don’t want to go overboard with too-modern furnishings – after all, cosiness and comfort play a big role in children’s rooms, as any professional Interior Designer will tell you.
Fortunately, we have done the homework for you when it comes to easy ways to decorating kids’ bedrooms…
Is your little one an avid reader? Do they like to play pretend and run around? By thinking of how your child will use the space, you can easily map out different zones and, thus, consider the furnishings and accessories needed.
To make things easier on yourself, look for multi-functional pieces that can:
a) help with storage, and
b) be adapted (instead of replaced) as your child grows, like a change table converting into a bookshelf.
Knowing what style you want makes it easier not to be overwhelmed by the fabulous range of kids’ homewares in stores.
You can be inspired by your child’s favourite colours (i.e. turquoise and silver), or a specific theme (such as dinosaurs or mermaids). Alternatively, browse through the various design styles that appeal to you and your child, like bohemian or coastal.
And remember: you only need 3 – 5 key pieces to let a theme come to life, like a statement cushion, wall print, and some décor sets.
Beat the mess by making your child’s bedroom easier to organise. Invest in plenty of open shelves with bins or baskets to keep everything from toys and games to books and clothing contained.
Teach your child from early on to keep things of the same nature together in separate bins.
If your child’s bedroom is on the small side, free up extra legroom by pushing the bed against the wall, with the head in a corner. Do the same with other furniture pieces and leave the centre space open for playing.
Just because you have two kids sharing a bedroom doesn’t mean you need to buy double of everything in the same look and colour. True, some kids do enjoy having a perfectly symmetrical room, yet others prefer a more individual style from early on.
Let your kids pick out their own bedding, bedside lamps, and wall artwork. Then keep the style consistent by choosing matching beds, yet painting them in different colours.
For smaller children, bring organisation down to their level (literally) to keep their closets neat and tidy. Provide hanging rods low enough so they can easily reach what they need; use shelves for larger pieces (like jackets) and drawers for smaller ones (like socks, underwear and accessories); provide a footstool to reach those higher items; and you can even label the drawers so your child can remember what goes where.
Remember that children don’t stay little forever. So, enjoy decorating their bedrooms and make sure you gift them with a space that is comfortable, easy to use, and fun!
Speaking of fashionable sleeping spaces, have you seen these 9 ideas for stylish bedroom partitions?