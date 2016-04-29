Simple steps to grow a lotus flower

Within a week or two, you should observe lotus roots emerging. Once this happens, the time is ripe for planting them in desired pots with good quality loam covered with a layer of water. Plant one seed in one pot each, covering the roots of the germinated seed slightly under the soil. The ratio of mud to water in the pot needs to be 1:3, such that the water level is at least 5 cm above the mud. One needs to take care that the leaves do not submerge into the water. It is alright to use normal tap water for the purpose. The ideal mix of soil to grow lotuses is a mix of two parts clay and one part river sand.

A black plastic bucket is most recommended because of its ability to retain heat and warm the seedlings. It is important that the pot you choose is devoid of any drainage holes, as this might lead to the plant shifting towards the holes, growing outside of them and hampering its own structure.

Another important trick to keep in mind to achieve successful blooms is to anchor the seeds and avoid having them come afloat above the soil into the layer of water. For this, seeds must be covered in modeling clay partially so the clay does not cover the sprouts.

