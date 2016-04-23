Why you Should Consider a Two-Generation Home

You are successful. You are content. You probably have a shelter over your head, a partner to share life with and maybe kids. Everything is as proper as it is supposed to be, in the right proportions. But, is this enough? Is it the best way to live a life in today’s time? Is the ‘small family, happy family’ a motto that is best suited for you to follow? The answer for a lot of people here will be no.

While the concept of a nuclear family remains ever-popular, nothing can beat the perks of living in a two generation house. Whether you look at it from the economic, emotional, social or psychological angle, the two generation house stands a winner on every front! Keeping aside the ‘close-knit’ family clause, there are several other things that a two generation house provides you as well. Here are some of the two generation house’s less-sung advantages that prove why they are an excellent option for extended families!