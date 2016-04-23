Why you Should Consider a Two-Generation Home

You are successful. You are content. You probably have a shelter over your head, a partner to share life with and maybe kids. Everything is as proper as it is supposed to be, in the right proportions. But, is this enough? Is it the best way to live a life in today’s time? Is the ‘small family, happy family’ a motto that is best suited for you to follow? The answer for a lot of people here will be no.
While the concept of a nuclear family remains ever-popular, nothing can beat the perks of living in a two generation house. Whether you look at it from the economic, emotional, social or psychological angle, the two generation house stands a winner on every front! Keeping aside the ‘close-knit’ family clause, there are several other things that a two generation house provides you as well. Here are some of the two generation house’s less-sung advantages that prove why they are an excellent option for extended families!
One con of growing towns and development all over is the increased pressure on the land resource. In today’s world, it is a herculean task to get hold of property at strategic locations. Due to the extensive difference in demand and supply ratio, the prices of land are soaring sky high. When you decide to scoot in with your parents, procuring land worthy of building a house can be chalked off the list easily. A two generation house can be an easy solution to avoid the time, resource and money wastage involved in looking for suitable land for building a new house.
This beautiful family house is the creation of Kubik Lab based in Bogota.
If we were to define ‘wise’ in today’s time, we would probably define an economically-minded person. Inflation has caused the cost of building houses to rise to unbelievable prices. A two generation house allows you to skip the unnecessary hassle of constructing a new house and can help you to save some big bucks as you decide to live in the same house as your parents. This saves you the cost of constructing the house and saves your parents the cost of maintaining the house as it can be shared. This ‘win-win’ situation can be a boon for many middle-income group families who find it difficult to sustain the harsh blows of rising prices. Shared maintenance costs can also be bliss in times of financial strain.
With both parents mostly working day in, day out, the children of the family stand a risk of facing inevitable negligence. This might have many ill effects on them during their younger years and can lead them astray. With your parents living under one roof along with you, you never have to struggle with the time that you devote to your children. In times of dire need, your parents can always come to the rescue if they live under the same roof. Not to mention, they are the most reliable caretakers there are for your children. A two generation house thus benefits you and your parents mutually, allowing both to enjoy the advantages of living together.
Small families can make it difficult for children to grasp a lesson in the art of ‘taking responsibility’ because of their independent approach. Because a two generation house allows you to share a roof, having some senior citizens around in your house can provide you and your children with an added sense of responsibility which can be shared mutually. Not only will this facilitate your duty of taking care of your parents, but also be a fruitful life lesson for your children. Such decisions of living in a two generation house can also be a plus as it will be a practical example for your children for them to follow in the future.
Everyone needs a vacation every once in a while to relax and unwind. Gone are the days when you had to hold or postpone your travel plans due to the responsibilities that come with running a house single-handedly. While living in a two generation house, travel can certainly be on the cards for you. With the increase in a number of individuals living under a roof the responsibility of looking after the house and its inmates gets shared among them. You can always rely on your parents to care for the house and the kids and they can do the same when the need arises. A little coordination and a little cooperation are all that is needed to let a family sail smooth.
The concept of ‘nuclear family’, however popular today, is detrimental to the closeness that every family should have. Living like a family comes with all the members living together in one shelter. This not only increases mutual trust among all the members but also provides much needed mental security to the inmates. When you live with someone, you understand their needs and feelings in a better way, this enhances the bond you share with them. Hence, your two generations home is the most pragmatic step towards improving relations among all family members, from your parents to your kids.
