You can make your rented apartment feel like home with some smart decorating hacks! So we’ve rounded up some of the easy, budget-friendly things that all renters need to know in order to make their place home sweet home (especially by not distressing the landlord during the decoration process). Try your hand at some low-touch cosmetic fixes, which is a sure blast with a big impact.
Just check out this brief list of great decorating ideas to make your apartment feel like home. If you can’t paint a wall, then introduce a bright-colored curtain in the wall to enhance the space. The added colour and texture with a bold curtain makes your space more pleasant. There are a plethora of options for decorating a wall. You can add some rustic appeal with a brick wall, or add peel-and-stick wallpapers, or add a hang decor in a plain wall. And finally, you can also create a wall caging using command hooks to display family photos (a hassle-free way). Read on for our simple guide to a homely rented apartment!
Usually, nice curtains are much-loved for adding warmth and depth to your rental apartment. Not only this, they can straight away brighten up a space. While curtains are regarded as expensive, they are much-preferred to pep up the room. Even if you select a neutral tone curtain, you can make it look stunning with fitting hardware. A sheer curtain, which dances in the breeze, is pretty cool and confident in making your rental space into a tropical paradise. The other things that come along with these sheer curtains to add beauty are its glittery designs and ultimate fantasy. This might just blow you away. Roman blinds are a timeless, practical option and can add a welcome touch of character to a room.
White walls looks great in offices and museums, but not at home. Customarily, many renters opt for bright colours, innovative patterns and welcoming textures. There are loads of alternative options! When you can’t paint your walls, utilize these alternative options for a splendid makeover. Displaying photos and artwork in the wall serves the best as a magical decor. For more cosiness, invest in wall decals to add a personal touch which suits your style. Adding wall decals is the most adorable and effective way to personalize your rental space. These are removable stickers, which are available in all sizes, patterns and shapes. In any rental apartment, you can make your own statement with pretty artwork, postcards, pictures, shadow boxes and other stuffs. Removable waxed wallpapers and command hooks are never to be ignored. Since they are capable of creating a gorgeous gallery wall with a bang. Peel-and-stick (removable) wallpapers can be taken out simply like a sticker, when moving out. Try customizing your rental apartment with the things that you love.
This gorgeous interior was created by Brescia-based Labzona.
While redesigning your rental kitchen, the hardware is the basic thing that adds so much charm. Altering things like cabinet pulls can make a huge difference. It is vitally important that you never forget to replace the original pieces back in the kitchen before moving out. This seems both petty and annoying as well, but swapping your cabinet pieces as before is a must. Painting your kitchen cabinets will make your rental kitchen look sparkling. In addition, coat using an adhesive liner. It works great, when you choose a soft-grip liner. They are easy to install and promise to prevent glassware from chipping. Do not spend on new doors or cabinets in your rental apartment—simply change up the handles. New handles can add up to your style. You can easily do the installation by yourself.
Lighting is always the top feature overlooked in any rental home! It has the power to alter the complete mood of a house. Fortunately, changing the shade isn't tough and it can probably lead to a big change to your space. If you are not ready to upgrade the fixtures for so many reasons, try avoiding the overhead lights and include your collection with classy floor lamps, hanging lamps and table lamps in its place. For instance, you can change a boring bulb with a chandelier or pendant to add a sense of sophistication and luxury. You can go for assorted table lamps, or floor lamps or outsized candles and will surely be amazed at the visual punch of your space.
Plants are great for letting in sufficient oxygen to your rental apartment. You can have some potted plants in each room to make your rental space feel like home. If you don’t have the adequate time to maintain real plants, just buy some fake plants! Though, artificial or real, plants and flowers bring life and charisma to a dull room. You can pick from a broad selection of small and large indoor or outdoor plants to add colour and fill spaces. Adding greenery to your house invariably makes you feel happier!
