You can make your rented apartment feel like home with some smart decorating hacks! So we’ve rounded up some of the easy, budget-friendly things that all renters need to know in order to make their place home sweet home (especially by not distressing the landlord during the decoration process). Try your hand at some low-touch cosmetic fixes, which is a sure blast with a big impact.

Just check out this brief list of great decorating ideas to make your apartment feel like home. If you can’t paint a wall, then introduce a bright-colored curtain in the wall to enhance the space. The added colour and texture with a bold curtain makes your space more pleasant. There are a plethora of options for decorating a wall. You can add some rustic appeal with a brick wall, or add peel-and-stick wallpapers, or add a hang decor in a plain wall. And finally, you can also create a wall caging using command hooks to display family photos (a hassle-free way). Read on for our simple guide to a homely rented apartment!