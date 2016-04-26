Optimize your Bedroom Design for Amazing Sleep

The World Association of Sleep Medicine has been trying to increase awareness about the numerous benefits that sleep has on our mental and physical states. Apart from increasing concentration and thus productivity at work, having a good night’s sleep has numerous health benefits too. People who sleep well at night tend to have lower risks of strokes, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes amongst others. However, with increasing work pressure and an increasing population across the world, more and more people are suffering from sleep disorders ranging from insomnia to sleep apnea and narcolepsy. A substantial percentage of Singaporeans too are said to be suffering from one or another type of sleep disorder. In fact, a study conducted by Jawbone in 2014 concluded that Singaporeans clock in the fewest hours of sleep – a measly average of 6 hours and 32 minutes per day. However, timely help and making small lifestyle changes can significantly improve the sleeping pattern. If you too are someone who is struggling to get the recommended 7-8 hours of sleep a night, then read on and learn how you could improve the quality of your sleep by making small changes in your bedroom. Our simple tips on optimizing your bedroom for better sleep will help you nip the sleep problem in the bud and improve both your personal and professional life.