Hacks to Make your Home Healthy

Building healthy has been gaining popularity in recent times. By building healthy, the materials used to build—the paint, furnishing, and accessories—will not pollute the air or make one sick. It is all about how and what materials are used to to promote healthy living. In building healthy, the materials used will be non-toxic, non-allergenic and eco-friendly. This idea is to help people live a disease-free life and increase their activity and productivity in the long run. Houses that have children and elders will benefit highly if the house is built using healthy materials.
In order to build a healthy home, professionals adopt scientific strategies by making small changes in order to allow positive energy enter the house and make it perfect for healthy living. Some changes include the use of paints that are non-toxic, using eco-friendly materials for the walls and ceilings, using natural insulation and being aware of natural alternatives that can be used effectively in certain areas. Read on for our tips!
The kind of flooring used is important when it comes healthy living. Many people opt for carpets for many areas of the house. While this may be aesthetically pleasing, it has its own disadvantages. Carpets generally attract a lot of dust and this can affect asthma or bronchial patients. They may also contain chemicals that can contaminate the room. This is also possible in other types of flooring. So it is important to check different types of flooring and go for the one that is the least toxic and ensuring that it is eco-friendly. There a quite a number of healthy alternative such as carpets made of natural fibres like cotton, jute, wool, linen and seagrass or carpets that are low volatile organic compounds. There are also other options for flooring like concrete, wood, and natural linoleum.
Many people love to decorate their walls and ceilings using plaster, which can be molded and also used as a protective covering. As it provides a firm base for walls and is not known to shrink during setting, this material can be used in a variety of ways. It is also lightweight and durable. Plaster can be used to adorn the edges of the ceiling to give a decorative appearance. However, plaster that is acrylic or silicon based is not very healthy. There are environmental friendly plastering options like gypsum, lime, cement and clay that can be used as they are devoid of harmful chemicals and is a healthier option to use in buildings.
People love painting the walls of their houses and filling them with colour. There are different colours and textures in each room of the house. However, paints and lacquer finishes for the house should be chosen with care. The paints should not only be eco-friendly but also be free of volatile organic compounds, in short non-toxic. The paints can be completely non-toxic or with lower toxic levels. There are several options to choose from and in a variety of shades and textures. The paints that have low level or zero level toxins may have anti-microbial ingredients that also help in resisting the growth of mold or mildew. Another organic option would be the use of milk paints, which is a green choice with less variety. These paints contain biodegradable ingredients like minerals and mineral milk proteins. The finish of these walls gives an aesthetic look to the house.
The choice of insulation materials is very important when building a house, especially in cooler parts of the world. There are several eco-friendly and sustainable forms of insulation available which are affordable too. For instance, straw is a good insulation material providing thermal and acoustic insulation. Straw is very easily available material that is also inexpensive. However, it has to be ensured that the moisture levels are very less, failing which the straw can rot. The other options for insulation include wool, hemp, wood fiber and cellulose that are made from recycled paper. As these materials are eco-friendly it reduces condensation levels and improves the quality of air around. There is no risk of getting any skin allergies or infections and they can be decomposed easily. This is a welcome addition to insulating the house, as it will not leave negative carbon footprints.
There are several organizations around the world, like the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, which recognize buildings that are ecologically sustainable due to the building practices they adopted. Every country has a green building certification program. For instance in India, there is the Indian Green Building council that plays a role in certifying residential and commercial projects. They are also responsible for certifying even materials that eco-friendly like paint and floor coverings etc. It is also good to check for these certifications while purchasing materials for the house.
Like choosing environmentally safe materials while building the house, it is also important to ensure that furniture and other accessories used to decorate the house should also be of healthy materials that are also non-toxic. While buying furniture opting for sofas covered by organic fabrics, using natural latex foam or using wooden furniture are great eco-friendly options. The mattresses for the beds should be of organic cotton or wool. Décor items can be of wood, metal or natural products made of bamboo. Some furniture may also contain harmful phthalate-based adhesives, so it is good to be aware of what the products contain when purchasing accessories for the house.
