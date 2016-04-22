Before and After: A Spectacular Korean Penthouse

Who doesn't love a great before and after project? It is a transformational experience in which a neglected or underutilised space is given a new lease of life, and a fresh chance to enhance the lives of those who reside within. Today on homify we are travelling to a highly sought-after district near the capital of Korea, Seoul. Eunpyeong-gu is a large region within the greater metropolitan area, and a diverse location popular with families and couples alike. It is here that we will be taking a peek inside a penthouse apartment that boasts sweeping panoramic views of the hills and mountains beyond.

In its initial state the abode was dull, lacking in style, and undervalued; the dwelling needed an update, and thanks to the astute team at Design A3, was given just that. Replete with two single bedrooms and a grand master suite, the 130 square metre residence has been given the facelift of a lifetime. Utilising high quality finishes, fixtures and a fastidious attention to detail, the architects and designers have created an exquisite, modern and highly liveable home.