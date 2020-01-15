Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 modern bathrooms that are the epitome of stylish inspiration

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Cape Town Spaces by 7Storeys, 7Storeys 7Storeys Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

A modern bathroom doesn’t have to mean the exact same thing to two different people. However, generally speaking, modern design does incorporate a few ‘must-have’ elements like geometrical shapes, neutral / earthy colours, very little décor, and lots of natural materials. And yes, we can tell that you’re already excited about the prospect of adding some modern style to your bathroom with a little renovation project, but be warned: as fun as they are, new bathroom designs are prone to design mistakes (if you’re not careful) that cost both time and money. 

Fortunately, here on homify we are always a few stylish steps ahead to ensure you don’t waste either. Thus, apart from inspiring you with some state-of-the-art modern bathrooms, we’re also including some of the more common blunders people commit when undertaking bathroom renovations. And these are:

• Overlooking colours: Wrap your head around this in the beginning stages of your project as opposed to later. This will affect everything from your floor tiles (and rugs) to the type of fixtures you’ll be needing for your sink and tub / shower.  

• Minimising natural light: Trust us when we say that a window, however tiny, makes all the difference, especially in a bathroom. Artificial light is important, of course, but it can never replace good old sunshine. 

• Picking the wrong sink / tub: Even if you’ve always dreamed of a standalone tub, face the fact that not every tub works for every space. Your bathroom, depending on space and layout and location, might be better suited for a shower/tub combination, for instance. That’s where working with a professional, such as a Bathroom Planner, becomes crucial. 

• Not thinking about ventilation: Even if you do have a window, consider slotting a bathroom fan into your renovation budget. Showers and tubs quickly steam up a closed space, and a fan is just the thing to prevent too much moisture from accumulating. 

Let’s get inspired with these 14 modern bathroom designs…


1. Neutral tints are key if you want your bathroom to flaunt a modern vibe, even if it's in a delightful open-plan layout.

Costa Brava, Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Modern bathroom
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

2. Don't want to bombard your modern bathroom with detail? A simple two-tone colour scheme can do the trick!

Bathroom Renovations, Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Modern bathroom
Beton Haus (PTY) LTD

Beton Haus (PTY) LTD
Beton Haus (PTY) LTD
Beton Haus (PTY) LTD

3. Don't you love how these oversized floor tiles add a regal look to this bathroom space?

Penthouse The President Bantry Bay, KMMA architects KMMA architects Modern bathroom
KMMA architects

KMMA architects
KMMA architects
KMMA architects

4. Cladding your shower area up in a contrasting set of tiles / colours / patterns is one way to grab attention.

Clifton Apartment, Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Modern bathroom
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

5. Speaking of patterns, never overdo it in a small bathroom—stick to a focal wall instead of cladding up all four walls.

The White House, Etienne Hanekom Interiors Etienne Hanekom Interiors Modern bathroom Green
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

6. Want a decadent dose of natural light and Mother Nature to flood into your modern bathroom space?

Outdoor Shower Extension HelenaLombard Modern bathroom
HelenaLombard

Outdoor Shower Extension

HelenaLombard
HelenaLombard
HelenaLombard

Floor-to-ceiling windows / glass doors is the answer! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. For a softer look, pair those whites with beach-hued wooden tones.

Main En-Suite Bathroom Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Modern bathroom Wood White
Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects

Main En-Suite Bathroom

Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects
Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects
Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects

8. A simple wall with Mediterranean tiles easily lets this modern bathing space stand out in a pretty way.

Open plan Turquoise Modern bathroom
Turquoise

Open plan

Turquoise
Turquoise
Turquoise

9. Clerestory windows, generous glass doors, and mirrors go a long way to cast this entire bathroom space in a soft, white glow.

Free Standing Bath & Natural Light Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Modern bathroom Quartz White
Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects

Free Standing Bath & Natural Light

Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects
Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects
Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects

10. Modern design is all about saving space—like this wall-mounted vanity clearing up a bit of legroom.

Main en-suite Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern bathroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Main en-suite

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

11. Don't be afraid to mix and match different materials, such as rustic timber and elegant marble / granite patterns.

Project Stellenbosch, Dear Zania Interiors Dear Zania Interiors Modern bathroom
Dear Zania Interiors

Dear Zania Interiors
Dear Zania Interiors
Dear Zania Interiors

12. Off-white hues and light greys are very skilled at making a modern bathroom seem stylish in a soft, subtle way.

Penthouse The President Bantry Bay, KMMA architects KMMA architects Modern bathroom
KMMA architects

KMMA architects
KMMA architects
KMMA architects

13. Don't overlook those lighting fixtures! How about some circular designs to offset with a modern space's linear look?

Plettenberg Bay - Beach House, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Modern bathroom
DV8 Architects

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

14. Less is indeed more in this cleansing space with its earthy tints, dose of pattern, and lots of natural lighting.

Bathroom 7Storeys Modern bathroom
7Storeys

Bathroom

7Storeys
7Storeys
7Storeys

From one space to another, let’s take a look at 6 easy ideas for decorating kids' bedrooms.

6 easy ideas for decorating kids' bedrooms
Which of these 14 bathrooms will you be copying for your bathroom’s new modern look?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks