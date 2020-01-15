14 modern bathrooms that are the epitome of stylish inspiration

A modern bathroom doesn’t have to mean the exact same thing to two different people. However, generally speaking, modern design does incorporate a few ‘must-have’ elements like geometrical shapes, neutral / earthy colours, very little décor, and lots of natural materials. And yes, we can tell that you’re already excited about the prospect of adding some modern style to your bathroom with a little renovation project, but be warned: as fun as they are, new bathroom designs are prone to design mistakes (if you’re not careful) that cost both time and money.

Fortunately, here on homify we are always a few stylish steps ahead to ensure you don’t waste either. Thus, apart from inspiring you with some state-of-the-art modern bathrooms, we’re also including some of the more common blunders people commit when undertaking bathroom renovations. And these are:

• Overlooking colours: Wrap your head around this in the beginning stages of your project as opposed to later. This will affect everything from your floor tiles (and rugs) to the type of fixtures you’ll be needing for your sink and tub / shower.

• Minimising natural light: Trust us when we say that a window, however tiny, makes all the difference, especially in a bathroom. Artificial light is important, of course, but it can never replace good old sunshine.

• Picking the wrong sink / tub: Even if you’ve always dreamed of a standalone tub, face the fact that not every tub works for every space. Your bathroom, depending on space and layout and location, might be better suited for a shower/tub combination, for instance. That’s where working with a professional, such as a Bathroom Planner, becomes crucial.

• Not thinking about ventilation: Even if you do have a window, consider slotting a bathroom fan into your renovation budget. Showers and tubs quickly steam up a closed space, and a fan is just the thing to prevent too much moisture from accumulating.

Let’s get inspired with these 14 modern bathroom designs…



