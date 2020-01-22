Your browser is out-of-date.

6 kitchen trends to get on board with in 2020

Woodlands St 81, Swish Design Works Swish Design Works Modern kitchen Plywood Multicolored
It’s a new decade, and to celebrate that we zoom in on the heart of every home: the ever-loving kitchen.

What are your dreams for your culinary space this year? A bigger island? Updated hardware? How about improved lighting fixtures or deluxe appliances? Whatever you fancy for your kitchen in 2020, we’ve asked some of our sources in the design industry (including Kitchen Planners and Interior Designers) to keep their ears to the ground to pick up what will be hot and trendy this year.

And the results are in! As always, keep in mind that these trends, although based on fact, are simply mentioned to spark interest and creativity and allow you to indulge in some design daydreaming.

1. Kitchen trends 2020: Green, green, green

The Peckham Rye Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Classic style kitchen Wood Green
deVOL Kitchens

The Peckham Rye Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

You may have heard somewhere (perhaps here on homify) that we are embracing nature in 2020. Well, that was no lie, for the colour green is popping up seemingly everywhere, including kitchens.

And don’t forget about upping that natural look via botanical prints, wallpaper flaunting palm leaves and florals, or potted plants decorating your window / cabinets / shelves. 

2. Kitchen trends 2020: Unexpected shapes

Kitchen Verde Design Lab Rustic style kitchen
Verde Design Lab

Kitchen

Verde Design Lab
Verde Design Lab
Verde Design Lab

Whether it’s pendant lighting, islands, or simply wallpaper motifs, expect weird and unexpected shapes to pop up in more and more kitchens this year. We understand that trying something surprising in a kitchen renovation can be risky and costly, but see it as an opportunity to show off your unique personality. 


3. Kitchen trends 2020: Two-toned designs

Kitchen Swish Design Works Modern kitchen Plywood Multicolored kitchen,cabinets,mosaic,tiles,patterns,white,turquoise,backsplash,colourful,covelight
Swish Design Works

Kitchen

Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

The trend for combining two colours in kitchen designs already became huge in 2019, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down soon. But think beyond just pairing up different wall colours. From worktops to cabinetry, this trend allows you to play with various textures (like sleek laminate or wood grains) to create eye-catching juxtapositions. 

4. Kitchen trends 2020: Smart storage

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration Davonport Classic style kitchen Wood
Davonport

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

Clutter has never been sexy, but expect 2020 to rid the majority of kitchens of this problem – if they abide by creative storage solutions, mind you. Ideas include multi-functional kitchen shelving, island libraries, under-shelf tool hooks, drawer compartments, and many more! 

5. Kitchen trends 2020: Wood-and-plaster cabinets

Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO, Designer House Designer House Minimalist kitchen
Designer House

Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

Lovers of the rustic look, rejoice! That raw, natural style is getting a raise this year with wood-and-plaster cabinets becoming trendier than before. This is just another way we’re moving closer to nature by bringing in natural textures and colours into our homes – and what could be closer to the home than the heart of it? Picture a plaster / concrete island with rusty timber doors. Or wooden beams prominently standing out from that pale concrete ceiling above your cooking space. 

Now it’s not only kitchens in Mexico and Greece that can flaunt this deliciously raw kitchen design, but yours as well. 

6. Kitchen trends 2020: Brooding blues

Kitchen Swish Design Works Modern kitchen Plywood Turquoise kitchen, cabinets, backsplash, oven, quartz
Swish Design Works

Kitchen

Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

Alongside green, shades of navy blue are also creeping into kitchen’s colour palettes in 2020, particularly when it comes to cabinets. But even though there’s nothing wrong with softer blues like Sky or Cornflower, this year we are embracing the more sophisticated and dramatic hues such as Midnight, Denim, and Cobalt.

To make these deliciously broody shades stand out even more, many homeowners and designers pair them with light worktops and silver accents – and lots of lighting (both artificial and natural). 

Which of these 6 kitchen trends surprised you the most?

