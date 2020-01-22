6 kitchen trends to get on board with in 2020

It’s a new decade, and to celebrate that we zoom in on the heart of every home: the ever-loving kitchen.

What are your dreams for your culinary space this year? A bigger island? Updated hardware? How about improved lighting fixtures or deluxe appliances? Whatever you fancy for your kitchen in 2020, we’ve asked some of our sources in the design industry (including Kitchen Planners and Interior Designers) to keep their ears to the ground to pick up what will be hot and trendy this year.

And the results are in! As always, keep in mind that these trends, although based on fact, are simply mentioned to spark interest and creativity and allow you to indulge in some design daydreaming.