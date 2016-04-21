The Japanese Home with a Timber Glow

Today on homify we will travel to Japan to explore a two-storey timber home that presents a gentle fusion of Japanese and western architectural elements. The property is located on the Wakayama Prefecture on the Kii Peninsula in Japan. This area is renowned for its sacred, mountainous regions and warm, mild weather.

The architects Tsuji-Chika have created a home that really takes advantage of the mild weather. The 103-square metre property is located at a bend in a small lane that seems to hug the home. While some might see the slightly unusual location as limitation, the architect has used it to take advantage of the breezy potential. The upper level that faces the street is covered in open timber shutters. These imbue the exterior with its unique, warm presence and invite lots of fresh, warm air to flow through the home. But before we give too much away, let's start our photo tour!