12 tips for a simple-but-stylish bedroom design

Nine times out of 10, a bedroom flaunts a look that is just perfect. And it’s not because the owners have money (which affords them the opportunity to purchase top-notch furnishings and acquire the assistance of professional Interior Designers), but because the room has a simple design that functions well.

Herewith the good news: creating a stylish bedroom with a simple design is harder than it looks, yet not impossible. Especially not if you have these 12 tried-and-tested tips to guide you…