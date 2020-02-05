6 tricks to help you choose the perfect bedroom curtains

Picking out bedroom curtains can sound like an easy task (and, really, it is), but don’t be fooled into believing that it can be solved by grabbing just any fabric from the curtain store. Like everything else related to interior design, a bit of planning is necessary.
Fortunately, homify is here to help you through this tricky task of choosing the perfect curtains for your space of sweet dreams!
First of all, remember what your bedroom is used for: mainly for sleeping. That brings us to two very important factors: blocking out light and reducing noise.
Curtains with block-out lining are ideal for reducing natural light and UV rays, as well as offering thermal- and sound insulation properties. And although a medium to heavy fabric is best for blocking out light, don’t consider it as essential because it might not go with your bedroom’s style (i.e. minimalist). But be sure to hang those curtains high, wide and down to the floor to improve light blockage.
But what about letting some light in? Invest in some light-coloured fabrics to keep your curtains from fading if your room gets a lot of sunlight.
Unless you opt for state-of-the-art, specially engineered (and very costly) curtains, completely blocking out noise is not a possibility. However, it can be reduced. It all comes down to absorbing sound vibrations; thus, the thicker and heavier the fabric, the less noise your bedroom receives.
And what if you don’t want a weighty fabric for your bedroom? Well, think about adding layers instead. And maybe have the curtains lined as well as adding a blind underneath for extra noise reduction.
Don’t want your neighbours peeking into your private sleeping space? Consider hanging sheers / voiles behind those curtains to keep your deserved privacy when they are open.
For guest rooms, you want minimal light and noise to get into the bedroom, seeing as it’s not being used most of the time. You can even keep those curtains open for most of the time.
But for your master bedroom, you may have a certain look and feel in mind that could force you to compromise on the abovementioned two factors.
And what about a child’s bedroom? Then blocking out light and reducing noise becomes more vital, seeing as bedtime for little ones should be anything but a struggle!
Want a bright, cheery ambience for your bedroom? Then those curtains need to be made from an airy, lightweight fabric like cotton or linen.
For a more formal look, heavier fabrics such as velvet or silk can ensure some elegance. Remember that a bedroom is considered a low-traffic room (unlike the kitchen and living room), which means you are free to experiment a bit more with dramatic fabrics that wouldn’t work that well in more social spaces.
Did you know that most people opt for more traditional-styled curtains in bedrooms? Perhaps it’s because bold and dramatic colours and patterns tend to over-stimulate the brain – the last thing you want for a space of rest.
If you’re struggling to choose bedroom curtains, look at the décor and furnishings already in your room – let them guide you in terms of style, colour and patterns. Just remember that bedding changes often, but your curtains need to remain the same for longer; thus, opt for a look that complements the entire space.
Speaking of getting your home perfect, do you know about these 6 kitchen trends to get on board with in 2020?