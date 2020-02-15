6 neat ways to update your kitchen island

A kitchen will always remain one of the biggest selling points when selling / buying a house (there’s a reason why they call it “the heart of the house” – because it’s that important). And you don’t have to be a professional chef in order to enjoy a beautiful kitchen. A well-decorated culinary zone that’s functional and encourages productivity and socialising will always remain in vogue. That’s part of the reason why professional Kitchen Planners are in such high demand.

That brings us to these six ingenious ways of updating a kitchen island, one of the best features any kitchen can flaunt (if its owners have the space and budget, of course). Any of these six choices definitely remain cheaper than renovating an entire kitchen, so let’s see what our options are…