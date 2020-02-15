Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 neat ways to update your kitchen island

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Chameleon Villa Bali, Word of Mouth House Word of Mouth House Tropical style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

A kitchen will always remain one of the biggest selling points when selling / buying a house (there’s a reason why they call it “the heart of the house” – because it’s that important). And you don’t have to be a professional chef in order to enjoy a beautiful kitchen. A well-decorated culinary zone that’s functional and encourages productivity and socialising will always remain in vogue. That’s part of the reason why professional Kitchen Planners are in such high demand. 

That brings us to these six ingenious ways of updating a kitchen island, one of the best features any kitchen can flaunt (if its owners have the space and budget, of course). Any of these six choices definitely remain cheaper than renovating an entire kitchen, so let’s see what our options are…  

1. Upgrade the countertop

Seascape Kitchen Word of Mouth House Tropical style kitchen kitchen island,kitchen table
Word of Mouth House

Seascape Kitchen

Word of Mouth House
Word of Mouth House
Word of Mouth House

An outdated material can definitely reduce the look and style of your kitchen island. If this sort of upgrade sounds ideal, consider modern, natural materials like stone and wood – they have been proven to appeal to a wider range of audiences (perfect if you’re planning on selling your home in the near future). 

And don’t be bullied into using another material found in the rest of your kitchen. Mixing and matching countertop materials can be quite daring and help to make your cooking space more visually arresting. 

2. Transform it into a multi-functional hub

Subtle Luxury Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd Modern kitchen Wood White
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd

Subtle Luxury

Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd

From a prepping spot to a breakfast bar and dining table, there are so many ways to use a kitchen island! An island can easily be turned into an extra dining area or homework zone for the kids by placing a table at the end of it to create an L shape. 

3. Install a task sink

Chameleon Villa Bali Kitchen Word of Mouth House Tropical style kitchen
Word of Mouth House

Chameleon Villa Bali Kitchen

Word of Mouth House
Word of Mouth House
Word of Mouth House

A task sink is a second sink used for rinsing vegetables and/or washing dishes when the primary sink is full. If your kitchen could use one, talk to a professional contractor about the necessary steps for installing a task sink in your kitchen island (if there’s space for one). 

4. Increase storage capacity

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Classic style kitchen
Rencraft

Modern meets Edwardian.

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Another great benefit of kitchen islands is their ability to help with storage – perfect if your kitchen has a minimalist / modern style and you need to keep it as clean and clutter-free as possible. 

To double up on storage, consider installing shelves underneath the countertop, building cabinets (with doors) underneath the shelving, and/or simply investing in some wooden / rattan boxes or bowls for holding produce.

5. Update the hardware

Trevose Crescent, Summerhaus D'zign Summerhaus D'zign Modern kitchen
Summerhaus D&#39;zign

Trevose Crescent

Summerhaus D'zign
Summerhaus D&#39;zign
Summerhaus D'zign

No contractor needed for this one! Simply purchase new hardware for your island (such as hinges, handle and knobs), then use a screwdriver to remove the old ones and install the new. 

Should you want to replace the faucet of your new task sink, double check that the water has been turned off – or better yet, call a professional Plumber

6. Change the lighting

homify Scandinavian style dining room Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sometimes merely replacing the lighting above (or around) your island can make it look brand new. Look for a large single fixture (such as a modern chandelier), or opt for a series of contemporary pendants to dangle above your cooking / dining station. They can be great for turning your kitchen island into a classy focal point. 

Are you aware of these 6 kitchen trends to get on board with in 2020

6 tricks to help you choose the perfect bedroom curtains
How would you give your kitchen island a brand-new look in 2020?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks