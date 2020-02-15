6 neat ways to update your kitchen island

A kitchen will always remain one of the biggest selling points when selling / buying a house (there’s a reason why they call it “the heart of the house” – because it’s that important). And you don’t have to be a professional chef in order to enjoy a beautiful kitchen. A well-decorated culinary zone that’s functional and encourages productivity and socialising will always remain in vogue. That’s part of the reason why professional Kitchen Planners are in such high demand.
That brings us to these six ingenious ways of updating a kitchen island, one of the best features any kitchen can flaunt (if its owners have the space and budget, of course). Any of these six choices definitely remain cheaper than renovating an entire kitchen, so let’s see what our options are…
An outdated material can definitely reduce the look and style of your kitchen island. If this sort of upgrade sounds ideal, consider modern, natural materials like stone and wood – they have been proven to appeal to a wider range of audiences (perfect if you’re planning on selling your home in the near future).
And don’t be bullied into using another material found in the rest of your kitchen. Mixing and matching countertop materials can be quite daring and help to make your cooking space more visually arresting.
From a prepping spot to a breakfast bar and dining table, there are so many ways to use a kitchen island! An island can easily be turned into an extra dining area or homework zone for the kids by placing a table at the end of it to create an L shape.
A task sink is a second sink used for rinsing vegetables and/or washing dishes when the primary sink is full. If your kitchen could use one, talk to a professional contractor about the necessary steps for installing a task sink in your kitchen island (if there’s space for one).
Another great benefit of kitchen islands is their ability to help with storage – perfect if your kitchen has a minimalist / modern style and you need to keep it as clean and clutter-free as possible.
To double up on storage, consider installing shelves underneath the countertop, building cabinets (with doors) underneath the shelving, and/or simply investing in some wooden / rattan boxes or bowls for holding produce.
No contractor needed for this one! Simply purchase new hardware for your island (such as hinges, handle and knobs), then use a screwdriver to remove the old ones and install the new.
Should you want to replace the faucet of your new task sink, double check that the water has been turned off – or better yet, call a professional Plumber.
Sometimes merely replacing the lighting above (or around) your island can make it look brand new. Look for a large single fixture (such as a modern chandelier), or opt for a series of contemporary pendants to dangle above your cooking / dining station. They can be great for turning your kitchen island into a classy focal point.
