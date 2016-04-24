'Colour provokes a psychic vibration. Colour hides a power still unknown but real, which acts on every part of the human body.' What Wassily Kandinsky felt through his artist’s mind has been supported by a number of eminent scientists. Colours have a deep impact on our lives. Ancient architectural treatises like vastu shastra and feng shui also acknowledge the stimulating effect of colour on our mind.

Sir Isaac Newton developed the colour wheel in 17th century. He put forth his views on the relationship between neighbouring and opposing colours on a colour wheel. With his colour wheel, differentiating between warm and cool shades became very easy though he himself never used such terms to define colour. Slightly modified versions of the colour wheel still acts as a crucial guide for architects and interior planners today.

Warm colours are those that evoke a sense of liveliness and geniality. Use of a cool shade, on the other hand, creates a calm and relaxing interior. To build a comfortable and stylish home we need to achieve the right balance between warm and cool colours. Today we will discuss a few ways of achieving this balance in the interior of your home. Enjoy!