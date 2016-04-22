6 Fresh Tips to Make Flowers Last Longer

To keep the flowers fresh, always keep them away from direct sunlight. Direct sunlight, especially during the hot hours of the day like afternoon, can very easily dry up all the water in the flowers. However, it is important to note that some flowers remain fresh at warm temperatures. It is always good to select a neutral spot for your flowers to avoid too much cold or too much heat, both of which can age the flowers too fast. Also, remember to cut your flower stems during cooler hours of the day, or else your flowers may lose valuable moisture when cut during warmer hours.

This creative wildflower arrangement was devised by Aachen-based Barbara Brouwers. Beautiful!