6 Fresh Tips to Make Flowers Last Longer

One of the easiest ways to add joy to your house is to introduce fresh flowers. Bright and fresh flowers lower depression and anxiety, improve your mood and instantly rejuvenate any place. They remind you of everything beautiful and bright that life can be… The vibrant colours and the scintillating aroma of flowers not only purify indoor air but also replace boredom with a brighter picture. They stimulate creativity, promote concentration and also help you relax. Different flowers can conjure different emotions in us; beautiful roses remind us of love, friendship and togetherness, while sunflowers immediately brighten up your mood. There are many flowers which specifically help patients recover from their illness faster. Nature at all times is our best companion and flowers are some of those delightful friends. Read on for our tips on making cut flowers last longer!
The kind of vase or pot that we choose for the flowers can help in increasing the lifespan of cut flowers. If you want to fill a lot of flowers in one vase, choose a pot with an hourglass shape which is wide at the bottom, narrow in the middle and slightly wider at the top. If you plan to put fewer flowers in one vase, then you can choose pots with a narrow bottom or any regular size. At times the height of the vase is important if you are planning to put flowers with tall stems, and similarly, small delicate flowers need a small and delicate pot to complement their beauty. If you wish to disguise the flower stems, you can choose opaque vases instead of glass vases. Better pot shapes also affect the longevity of flowers. Alternatively, you can decorate or paint your glass pot to disguise the stems or add quirk to your pot.
Using Vitamin C is one of the best ways to make your flowers last longer. Vitamin C helps plants metabolize other nutrients. It will protect flowers from the sun’s harmful UV rays. It will also help the flower stems to receive proper nutrition which the flowers stop receiving once they are cut from the plant. You can crush your vitamin C tablet and add to the bottom of the pot along with water. Always ensure that you clean the water in the vase as often as possible to avoid bacterial infestation. Also, remember to keep vitamin doses in moderation as overdose can rot the flowers. Small quantities are ideal to start with.
To keep the flowers fresh, always keep them away from direct sunlight. Direct sunlight, especially during the hot hours of the day like afternoon, can very easily dry up all the water in the flowers. However, it is important to note that some flowers remain fresh at warm temperatures. It is always good to select a neutral spot for your flowers to avoid too much cold or too much heat, both of which can age the flowers too fast. Also, remember to cut your flower stems during cooler hours of the day, or else your flowers may lose valuable moisture when cut during warmer hours.
This creative wildflower arrangement was devised by Aachen-based Barbara Brouwers. Beautiful!
It is not only important to water flowers regularly, but in fact, it is good practice to change the water every day. This will remove bacteria, debris, and mould from the water which can affect the longevity of the flowers. Flowers need a lot of water, so make sure you fill up your vases with the right quantity of water. A little spritz of water on petals will make them happy and keep them fresh. Remember to cut the small section at the bottom of the stem which has rotten, to encourage the water to flow up from the stem to the flower. Also, ensure that the water temperature is neither too warm nor too cold and just right for the flowers to be able to tolerate it.
To determine the condition of the flowers, look closely at the outside petals of the flowers, if there are more ripped petals, the flower has become old and it is time to separate it from other flowers. A dying flower is an unattractive sight and can affect the longevity of other flowers in the bucket. Dying or wilting flowers can create air bubbles in the water and prevent water flow to other flowers as well. They can also create bacteria or fungi. Something very noteworthy about flowers is to avoid placing daffodils with other flowers, as they give out toxic compounds harmful to other plants. Place them in their own vase.
Now, some unusual advice from those who have been extraordinarily successful in keeping their cut flowers fresh for a long time is to… play music close to the flowers and even talk to them! Though flowers do not directly speak to us, their beauty has a big impact on our mood. We can play our part too by talking to them, playing soft music around them and keep them happy. The happier they are, the longer they live! This is perhaps one of the easiest ways to ensure the longevity of your blooms and the tip is backed by scientific evidence.
