7 creative ideas for a café and restaurant’s interior design

A creative combination of the right materials and colours can enhance your eatery’s visual splendour. And since a café is a thematic representation of a coffee house, its main colour palette is made up of dark, earthy hues (keep in mind that this is not a universal application).

In terms of colours, materials and styles, the interiors of a café can be grouped into four categories:

• The grab-and-go café: Starbucks is a great example, a chain café store if you will with some individuality. These cafés’ colours and materials usually follow the logo’s palette and are quite contemporary to implement a modern ambience.

• The hangout café: A bit upscale, these cafés’ interiors are very casual and usually afford more space for seating arrangements. The best choice here is a partially vibrant colour scheme toned down via an earthy material palette.

• The corporate café: These ones encompass all sorts of themes, from retro and bohemian to shabby chic. Therefore, its colours and materials must be decided according to a specific theme. But should you feel the desire to opt for a generalised style, go with energetic colours, plenty of texture, and lots of exposed materials to encourage a friendly, relaxed and welcoming look.

• The old-style café: Antique, old-school designs with no modern or contemporary fixtures of finishes. Easygoing with a homely ambience. Think warm lights (simple pendants), multi-toned shades of brown (you want a rich earthy vibe), and lots of textures (i.e. exposed brick walls).