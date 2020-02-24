The deluxe opulence of Bishopgate residences by Summerhaus D’zign

Singapore-based Summerhaus D’zign is an experienced interior design firm focused on providing first-class results to its ever-growing customer base. Words like “modern”, “contemporary”, “elegance” and “luxuriousness” can be used to describe the firm’s portfolio projects, with each one exclusively dedicated to meeting clients’ needs and individual tastes.

Private residential homes, boutique hotels, and brands in the hospitality industry make up the majority of Summerhaus D’zign’s clients. Of the multitude of various services that one can expect from the firm, the most popular are interior design and architecture, design and build, project management, construction, renovation, and bespoke designs focused on every client’s unique wants and needs.

The company has even been recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, as evidenced by its numerous awards, including the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018, Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018 (Best Interior Design Apartment Singapore), Asia Pacific Property Awards 2018-2019, A'Design Award, and the International Design Awards 2019.

Today’s shining gem of design inspiration is pulled from Summerhaus D’zign’s graceful portfolio: The Bishopgate Residences. Located in a quiet, upmarket bungalow commune, this elegant apartment is all about luxurious finishes, exquisite fixtures, and a total dedication to first-rate features. There’s even a full slab of Italian quartz placed in the private lift lobby so that visitors can get a hint of the rich design that awaits them!