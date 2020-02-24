The deluxe opulence of Bishopgate residences by Summerhaus D’zign

Singapore-based Summerhaus D’zign is an experienced interior design firm focused on providing first-class results to its ever-growing customer base. Words like “modern”, “contemporary”, “elegance” and “luxuriousness” can be used to describe the firm’s portfolio projects, with each one exclusively dedicated to meeting clients’ needs and individual tastes.
Private residential homes, boutique hotels, and brands in the hospitality industry make up the majority of Summerhaus D’zign’s clients. Of the multitude of various services that one can expect from the firm, the most popular are interior design and architecture, design and build, project management, construction, renovation, and bespoke designs focused on every client’s unique wants and needs.
The company has even been recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, as evidenced by its numerous awards, including the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018, Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018 (Best Interior Design Apartment Singapore), Asia Pacific Property Awards 2018-2019, A'Design Award, and the International Design Awards 2019.
Today’s shining gem of design inspiration is pulled from Summerhaus D’zign’s graceful portfolio: The Bishopgate Residences. Located in a quiet, upmarket bungalow commune, this elegant apartment is all about luxurious finishes, exquisite fixtures, and a total dedication to first-rate features. There’s even a full slab of Italian quartz placed in the private lift lobby so that visitors can get a hint of the rich design that awaits them!
Aiding in the interior’s deluxe ambience is the tasteful selection of furniture pieces, all of which evoke a sense of chic elegance. Notice, in the living room, the marble-clad focal wall behind the wall-mounted television and clean-cut open shelving.
Forming part of the open-plan living area is the dining zone, where we find a set of perfectly matched display cabinets fitted with layers of stainless steel strips and matched with a Travertino Romano wall effect.
What makes this striking apartment even more worthy of envy is the fact that all three of its bedrooms flaunt bespoke, individual designs.
The master bedroom, for example, feels like one just walked into a six-star hotel with its wood-clad walls, functional study space, and chic art pieces adding so much style and personality to the room.
For bedroom two, a classy-modern Victorian theme was picked. Dominated by a subtle off-white colour palette, it even features its own functional dressing area neatly tucked away beside the bay area which was transformed into a delicate little reading corner, complete with its own bookshelves and cushion settee.
Bedroom three beautifully embraces the contemporary style with a comforting colour scheme (striking just the right balance between autumn- and neutral hues), a playful interaction between strong lines and curvy features, and complementary textures. In addition to its little relaxation corner, bedroom no. three also enjoys its own dresser (with open shelving to flaunt those fashionable accessories) that can conveniently be closed up when not in use.
Shall we gaze around to see some more first-rate spaces inside this meticulously styled apartment?
Want to copy those three bedroom designs? These 12 tips for a simple-but-stylish bedroom design can help!