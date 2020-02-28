Enjoy a minimalist bathroom in 10 easy steps

Simple lines, gleaming white surfaces, no clutter in sight… this may sound like the bathroom of dreams, yet it’s completely possible if you commit to the minimalist design style. But before we coach you on how simple it is to enjoy a “clean and serene” bathroom look, let’s delve a little bit more into the style of minimalism.

Minimalism is a design approach characterised by an emphasis on clean, open spaces instead of objects or accessories. Only the very basic furniture- and décor pieces are present in a minimalist space, along with some geometric shapes and a combination of usually not more than two colours. The main distinguishing features of minimalism include:

• Massive windows to usher in adequate light.

• A colour scheme created by halftones, the most popular being white and grey.

• Materials like chrome, steel, glass, plastic, ceramics, artificial- and natural stone, and textured wood.

• Furnishings and accessories have simple geometric shapes.

• A lack of artsy décor. Instead, opt for a couple of minimalist paintings, one or two sleek decorations, and nothing more.

• Flat, reflective surfaces with each piece of furniture having strict proportions and colour.

• Horizontal or vertical blinds instead of curtains.

• Scattered light, with neon or halogen ceiling lamps often being used.

So, let’s break down a sleek and stylish minimalist bathroom in 10 easy steps…