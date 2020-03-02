The bespoke beauty of Balmoral Hills

Today’s design inspiration comes from first-rate interior design firm Summerhaus D’zign. Based in Singapore, Summerhaus D’zign is fully committed to top-notch results when it comes modern and contemporary homes, but also have quite the experience with boutique hotels.

What makes Summerhaus D’zign stand out from competitors is the fact that no two designs in its bustling portfolio are the same, seeing as every project and client is unique in its own way.

To get a glimpse of the company’s exceptional works, we are sneaking a peek at one of its recent accomplishments known (a 1,800 sq ft condominium which underwent a first-class makeover to suit the client’s deluxe lifestyle) as “Balmoral Hills”.