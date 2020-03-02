The bespoke beauty of Balmoral Hills

Today’s design inspiration comes from first-rate interior design firm Summerhaus D’zign. Based in Singapore, Summerhaus D’zign is fully committed to top-notch results when it comes modern and contemporary homes, but also have quite the experience with boutique hotels.
What makes Summerhaus D’zign stand out from competitors is the fact that no two designs in its bustling portfolio are the same, seeing as every project and client is unique in its own way.
To get a glimpse of the company’s exceptional works, we are sneaking a peek at one of its recent accomplishments known (a 1,800 sq ft condominium which underwent a first-class makeover to suit the client’s deluxe lifestyle) as “Balmoral Hills”.
The word “bespoke” plays a major role in this particular project, as numerous objects throughout the interior spaces (including the coffee table and side console) were made specifically for the client.
And even though words like “elegant” and “luxurious” come to mind upon viewing the striking living area, bar and dining area stylish combined in a spacious open-plan layout, one must not overlook another crucial term used here: functionality, thanks to numerous touches, including cladded walls with integrated storage to ensure a clean and clear look throughout.
A hop and a skip away from the elegant seating zone one finds the whiskey bar, stylishly announced by an unforgettable onyx counter. What makes its appearance even more striking is its back-lit design to offer additional depth to the overall monochrome colour palette.
Other spaces, such as the powder room, kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms, are discreetly hidden away behind cleverly concealed doors. But don’t think that these zones aren’t privy to the sumptuous style enjoyed by the more social areas of this deluxe apartment!
Want to know a secret? This new master bedroom suite was created by merging the original master suite with the common bedroom. In addition, the bay windows were altered to become a seating area on one side and a jewellery display spot on the other.
Coated in the same dark-and-dramatic colour scheme as the rest of the interiors, the master suite enjoys a touch of lightness via its patterned, lit-up headboard (customised, of course) and elegant side tables.
Changing our point of view, we can more conveniently see the second half of the room, with the entrance to the private walk-in wardrobe (with suede-wrapped doors, no less), glass display cabinets, and dressing vanity with generous back-lit mirror.
For the common bedrooms (as you’ll see soon enough), a good-sized working table was neatly inserted into each room’s corner, complete with study shelves for adequate storage.
Let’s wander around and explore the rest of these super deluxe interiors!
