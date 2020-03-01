7 smart ideas to divide your bathroom’s wet- and dry zones

Imagine: You step out of the shower to dry off, get dressed and begin your day when, all of a sudden, you feel it – that wet puddle of water on your bathroom floor. Shouldn’t that puddle be inside your shower as opposed to outside of it? Yes, it should!

Fortunately, there are several ways to separate the wet- and dry areas of your bathroom. It’s all about clever bathroom design (something that professional Bathroom Designers know all about).

For those not in the know, a dry area / zone in the bathroom refers to the toilet- and vanity area – basically, spaces where water doesn’t belong. In contrast, the wet zones is where water needs to be contained such as the shower, bathtub, sink, etc. And keeping these two zones removed from one another is obviously important. Firstly, you don’t want to track water all over the bathroom floor for fear of someone slipping and falling. Secondly, wet prints all over a floor just make a space seem messy.

Let’s see some ways to solve this problem…