7 smart ideas to divide your bathroom’s wet- and dry zones

Imagine: You step out of the shower to dry off, get dressed and begin your day when, all of a sudden, you feel it – that wet puddle of water on your bathroom floor. Shouldn’t that puddle be inside your shower as opposed to outside of it? Yes, it should!
Fortunately, there are several ways to separate the wet- and dry areas of your bathroom. It’s all about clever bathroom design (something that professional Bathroom Designers know all about).
For those not in the know, a dry area / zone in the bathroom refers to the toilet- and vanity area – basically, spaces where water doesn’t belong. In contrast, the wet zones is where water needs to be contained such as the shower, bathtub, sink, etc. And keeping these two zones removed from one another is obviously important. Firstly, you don’t want to track water all over the bathroom floor for fear of someone slipping and falling. Secondly, wet prints all over a floor just make a space seem messy.
Let’s see some ways to solve this problem…
The most budget-friendly tip on this list. And don’t think that shower curtains are outdated! They are still as stylish as ever (if you get the right design) and their functionality hasn’t diminished either.
This is a low-cost way to spruce up a bathroom; a shower curtain can add instant colour, pattern and pizzazz to your bathroom décor; plus it barely takes up any legroom at all, which means it is perfect for even the smallest of bathrooms.
For a much more modern look (and, some might say, sufficient solution), opt for an enclosure constructed from toughened glass panels. You can choose between framed and frameless, both of which can ensure an elegant touch.
Another great benefit about glass panels / doors is that you can apply a protective coating which makes the glass much easier to clean.
A wet room is basically an open-plan bathroom that has drainage in the floor, helping any spills to effectively vanish as quickly as possible.
This is definitely the more expensive option and also involves more maintenance: the entire bathroom will need to be tiled and waterproofed, plus your plumbing and drainage need to be top notch.
And if you want to go the extra route, some low walls can still be installed to separate the dry- and wet zones.
Proper ventilation is key to ensure your bathroom doesn’t stay damp for long. We recommend extraction fans to help usher moist air outside. And position those windows so they can cross-ventilate the room.
Lighting is another factor that needs to be planned carefully, ensuring that both zones are lit in a practical way. Think more than a simple ceiling light, which isn’t always the best choice for looking clearly in a mirror. Go with spotlights in the ceiling, plus some fixtures on either side of your bathroom mirror for an all-round perfect lighting design.
For a super unique touch, set up an eco-friendly screen to cover your shower area. Bamboo is a great choice, seeing as it’s water-resistant, easy on the budget, and ensures a great textural touch for your bathroom.
They need to be as close to your wet area as possible, ideally right in it. That way you don’t get your entire floor wet when stepping out of the shower / tub.
And don’t overlook the importance of a properly placed bath / shower mat.
Did you know certain tiles are better suited to wet areas than others? Porcelain and ceramic tiles are certainly the best options in terms of waterproof surfaces, while natural stone tiles are not nearly as water-resistant – plus, they are harder to clean. Better save these for your dry area, then.
That duo tile design can add quite the unique look to your bathroom!
