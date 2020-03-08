7 of the best garden ideas for 2020

As we’re already well into 2020, we turn towards the past to see which gardening techniques have become trendier and trendier – and have officially become “hot” ways of adding style and functionality to gardens right across the globe.
Best of all? You don’t need the services of a professional Gardener or Landscape Architect to achieve any of these (although we are certainly not going to stop you if you want to have some first-rate professional advice for your lawn and garden).
Vertical gardens, also known as ‘green walls’, has been trendy for quite some time now. And we’re not surprised, considering the fact that they look good, take up minimum legroom, plus are great for the environment as well (helping to reduce the carbon footprint of a building by filtering pollutants and carbon dioxide out of the air).
The great news is that you don’t need an acre of land to try your hand at vertical gardening. Any wall or fence can be done up via a few potted plants with / without some floating shelves!
Indoor gardening has seen a steady rise in popularity across the globe. And why not? Houseplants have long been known for their mood-enhancing effects, ability to improve indoor air quality, plus add some colour (and pattern and texture) to interior spaces.
As it’s 2020, many of us are looking at more sustainable living – and that includes our gardening, too. And luckily there are a number of ways to implement sustainable gardening, including switching to natural methods for pest control and supporting local pollinators.
And did you know that composting is a terrific way of achieving garden sustainability? That’s due to:
• It supplying your plants with crucial nutrients for survival;
• Lessening your carbon footprint;
• Improving your soil’s fertility, and
• It can be implemented on both small and large properties.
As more homeowners are transforming their gardens into outdoor retreats for relaxation, the popularity of water features has gone through the roof. So why not consider adding a fountain or bird bath to your little green space? Adding a bird bath means your feathered friends have a spot for drinking clean water and bathing themselves, and it might just do wonders for your property’s value, too.
Keeping your garden low maintenance is a great way to freshen up your exterior zones the easy way. Here are some suggestions to get you started:
• Keep the plant variety to a minimum;
• Enrich your soil with compost;
• Add some perennials to your kitchen garden.
Since we’re talking about low-maintenance gardens, how about opting for plants that have more to offer than visual splendour? Consider these factors the next time you’re at a nursery:
• Scent: Lavender, Sweet Pea, and Honeysuckle are professionals when it comes to sweet-smelling florals.
• Food: How about growing your own batch of blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries?
• Mosquito repellent: Marigolds, Citronella grass, Catnip, Rosemary, Basil, Mint, and Sage are some of the best mosquito-repellent plants on the planet.
DIYing as opposed to buying prefabricated items has always been trendy, but this technique has seen quite the resurrection as awareness of the environmental impact of consumerism continues to grow. Although Google is chock-a-block with ideas on how to repurpose old items and give them a new outlook on life, some of our favourites include:
• Turning a cracked birdbath / teacup into a good-as-new flower planter;
• Making a hanging planter from a frame;
• Using an old chest of drawers for an eye-catching vertical garden.
