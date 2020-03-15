7 ideas to help you choose paint colours for your house’s façade

Although picking paint colours is not the most stressful job on earth, it can be downright terrifying if you don’t have a clue what you’re doing! Think about it: going with boring colours can result in a flat and featureless look for your house’s façade, while too-bold options can severely overwhelm your house’s architecture (and might just enrage your neighbours).

So, we here at homify have taken it upon ourselves to present you with 7 ways to help you find that magical colour combination before painting your house’s exteriors.