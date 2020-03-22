10 pros and cons of one-storey homes

It’s a major dream for many of us to leave behind a cramped little apartment and set off to a humongous mansion with more legroom (and bathrooms) than we can count! But hold on before you start searching for local Real Estate Agents in your area: is a double-storey (or triple-storey) home really all that it’s made out to be? Aren’t there any advantages that come from living in a single-storey house?

You bet there are! But as this is homify and we always aim to provide you with as much info as possible, keep an eye out for the few disadvantages that also come with living in a single-floor home.