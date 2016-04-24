The Cherry Blossom House

Nestled within a cosy suburban district in Iwakura, within the Aishi Prefecture, Japan, lies today's gorgeously inspiring home. The two storey timber-framed dwelling sits enviably along the Gojō-gawa River, known for its unending lengths of cherry blossom trees that light up the region with bright pink flowers during spring. It is these flowering trees that have inspired some of the architectural features within the home. Ample window space has been included in the structural design of the abode, maximising the view of both the lively river and delicate blossoms. Designed by the team at Goto Hisayoshi Design Office, this is an unforgettable and bold home that is sure to impress.

Inside the home and out, many different textures and tones have been employed to create an intriguingly unique residence, with an appearance that is inviting and also warm. The 146 square metre dwelling comes replete with standout characteristics such as vaulted ceilings, timber-clad interior walls, open-air living room flooring, and solid oak building components. The overall feeling within this house is one of restfulness and serenity. It has been designed with tranquillity in mind, as a space for reflection and comfortably domestic life. If you would like to take a peek inside, check out the images below, and obtain some Zen-inspired ideas for your property today.