The deliciously eclectic style of a renovated city apartment

Chapter 3 Interior Design was founded in 2017 by Syed Fadhil and his team. This Singapore-based interior design firm can be seen as a continuation of Chapter ONE Interior Design Pte Ltd (on which Syed Fadhil and his team worked prior) & Chapter TWO Design Pte Ltd. Fully committed to first-rate results, the Chapter 3 Interior Design team ensures a one-stop solution for clients’ renovation and interior design services for both the residential- and commercial industries.

And the firm has definitely been making a splash in the design world, as evidenced by its numerous awards which include Best ID Enterprise Of The Year Awards 2019/2020, Singapore Prestige Class Awards 2020/2021, and Top 50 Interior Design Awards 2020/2021.

Today’s design discovery comes from the Chapter 3 Interior Design portfolio: a four-room flat that was altered to become… well, see for yourself!