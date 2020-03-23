The deliciously eclectic style of a renovated city apartment

Chapter 3 Interior Design was founded in 2017 by Syed Fadhil and his team. This Singapore-based interior design firm can be seen as a continuation of Chapter ONE Interior Design Pte Ltd (on which Syed Fadhil and his team worked prior) & Chapter TWO Design Pte Ltd. Fully committed to first-rate results, the Chapter 3 Interior Design team ensures a one-stop solution for clients’ renovation and interior design services for both the residential- and commercial industries.
And the firm has definitely been making a splash in the design world, as evidenced by its numerous awards which include Best ID Enterprise Of The Year Awards 2019/2020, Singapore Prestige Class Awards 2020/2021, and Top 50 Interior Design Awards 2020/2021.
Today’s design discovery comes from the Chapter 3 Interior Design portfolio: a four-room flat that was altered to become… well, see for yourself!
So, what exactly were the experts of Chapter 3 Interior Design presented with for this particular project? An existing apartment with four rooms that required a new style, extra space, and more functionality for its inhabitants.
In the end, this resulted in a full-house renovation (with the exception of the one common room). The main bedroom wall was torn down in order to make two bedrooms become one bigger space.
Vinyl flooring was also proposed for all the interiors to ensure a modern appeal and a consistent look.
Continuing its new eclectic look with perfect precision, the main bedroom (which sports much more legroom thanks to the renovation) presents a tranquil, yet inviting look.
And what is that little area blending seamlessly with the rest of the bedroom?
It's a new private dressing room (or walk-in closet, whichever sounds more appealing to you). With a cosy window ushering in fresh sunshine on a daily basis, more-than-enough legroom for walking around (and even adding some choice accessories), a free-standing chest of drawers on one side and the other side flaunting floor-to-ceiling storage space (with an immaculate closet design leaning more towards the modern / contemporary style), this little add-on to the main bedroom is certainly worth this entire renovation project!
To take advantage of the limited legroom, open-plan layouts were opted for where possible. Case in point, this main socialising area where the kitchen (with its broody and unique blue cabinetry), dining room, and living area conveniently flow into one another.
This renovation project certainly didn't skimp on style and character, not even when it came to the most private zones of the entire flat. And this little bathroom proves it! When was the last time you saw a simple shower and adjoining toilet (anything to save space!) styled up via wall designs and colourful add-ons to become this prominent?
Let’s scope out a few more spaces that further detail these remarkable interiors!
