The sleek and glamorous city villa by Summerhaus D’zign

Working with the experienced Summerhaus D’zign, located in Singapore, means you are getting a professional partner on board your project who is ready to provide unparalleled style. Known as one of the busiest (and most professional) interior design firms in the country, Summerhaus D’zign flaunts a myriad of projects (as evidenced by its growing portfolio) that can be described using words such as “modern”, “contemporary”, “spacious”, “elegant” and “luxurious”.
Private residential homes, boutique hotels, and brands in the hospitality industry make up the majority of Summerhaus D’zign’s clients. The firm’s commitment to customer satisfaction and project quality sets it apart from competitors, and clients have a range of services (interior design and architecture, design and build, project management, construction, renovation, bespoke designs, etc.) to choose from.
Today, we sneak a peek at one of Summerhaus D’zign’s recent accomplishments: The 4,700 square feet semi-detached house known as Victoria Park Villa!
Soothing creams, patches of ivory, and a remarkable commitment to artificial lighting results in a most astonishing look (and vibe) for these super modern interiors. And just see how those neutral colours and intentionally straight lines help to frame the various spaces and “glam up” these rooms to make them appear more formal and elegant.
Our favourite pieces in here? It has to be that fully customised bar right next to the dining table. This prime piece takes centre stage in this open-plan layout and ensures its stainless steel base, along with sleek lighting fixtures, stand out most prominently!
Viewing these interiors from a different angle allows us to appreciate numerous details that feature complementary textures and finishes. These all help to exude an ambiance of refined elegance to encompass the entire first storey.
Notice the television, which sits on the slab-matched travertine clad wall and console which is matched with the stainless steel strips overlaid on the ivory coloured wall cladding. And the different lighting fixtures that subtly help to separate the different zones, like the living area and the adjoining bar / dining area.
These interiors were designed in such a way that they stun even upon entry. Case in point, the area surrounding the lift, which uses the same stainless steel strips and wall cladding to follow through the walls around the living space.
This inviting lobby also sports a baby grand piano (if you have the space and budget, then why not?) that further enhances the sleek-and-elegant look the designers were going for.
Mirror-clad walls are not only here to help reflect space and cast light around, but they also hide doors which reveal more rooms. Case in point, this sleek surface which opens to reveal a charming little home study.
Don't think that the more private areas of the house were overlooked with this design project. As seen here in the main suite, expert touches and finishes were added to make up a space that looks more like something out of a five-star hotel than a city villa.
Notice the delicious textures that seemingly seep out of every surface (the walls, the floors, the rug, even the side tables and ceiling… ), going a long way to up the elegant vibe and rich character of these interiors.
Let’s see a few more images before we deem this project as “seen” and “approved”!
