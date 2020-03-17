The sleek and glamorous city villa by Summerhaus D’zign

Working with the experienced Summerhaus D’zign, located in Singapore, means you are getting a professional partner on board your project who is ready to provide unparalleled style. Known as one of the busiest (and most professional) interior design firms in the country, Summerhaus D’zign flaunts a myriad of projects (as evidenced by its growing portfolio) that can be described using words such as “modern”, “contemporary”, “spacious”, “elegant” and “luxurious”.

Private residential homes, boutique hotels, and brands in the hospitality industry make up the majority of Summerhaus D’zign’s clients. The firm’s commitment to customer satisfaction and project quality sets it apart from competitors, and clients have a range of services (interior design and architecture, design and build, project management, construction, renovation, bespoke designs, etc.) to choose from.

Today, we sneak a peek at one of Summerhaus D’zign’s recent accomplishments: The 4,700 square feet semi-detached house known as Victoria Park Villa!