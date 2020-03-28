Your browser is out-of-date.

The freshly renovated city apartment by Chapter 3 Interior Design

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Project 4Room BTO Dawson "Urban Industrial", Chapter 3 Interior Design
Singapore-based firm Chapter 3 Interior Design takes charge of today’s design inspiration. Labelling themselves as “an experienced, fun and passionate group of designers”, Chapter 3 Interior Design was founded in 2017 as a company firmly committed to first-rate results in the interior design industry. For this team, it is not just about turning a living space into a dream home, but also about upping the quality and functionality of every space in every project and, along the way, constructing a friendship with clients built on a solid foundation of trust. 

Some of the more popular services available at Chapter 3 Interior Design include high-quality 3D perspective drawings, space planning, project management, site supervision, as well as furniture layout.  

Let’s take a look at one of the newer pages from the company’s ever-growing portfolio: Project 4, also known as “BTO Dawson Urban Industrial”. 

Info on the project

Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 4Room BTO Dawson Urban Industrial

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Well, it’s pretty clear that the chosen design style for these fresh new interiors is “urban industrial”, but what precisely went down with this project? Apparently, a full interior renovation excluding only one of the bedrooms and the two bathrooms. In addition, an interior wall between two of the bedrooms was torn down in order to design a walk-in wardrobe for the residents. 

Delightful character in the living room

Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 4Room BTO Dawson Urban Industrial

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Form and function, colour, pattern, texture… looks like all the main points of proper interior design was taken into consideration here in the living area, with that fantastic focal wall behind the orange sofa stylishly becoming one of the main look-at-me points in here. Lighting fixtures seemingly growing out of exposed piping perfectly take care of interior illumination while also showing off the urban industrial design style. 

The cooking area

Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 4Room BTO Dawson Urban Industrial

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Limited legroom is no excuse for a space underdone in terms of style and functionality. Fortunately, these professionals pulled out all the style tops to make this kitchen come to life. Case in point, the subtle (but very effective) peppering of colour to complement that grey colour palette; the multitude of cabinets to help out with storage; a decent dose of natural lighting flooding indoors; plus the touch of dazzle added in by the various stainless steel appliances.

More space than we imagined

Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 4Room BTO Dawson Urban Industrial

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Re-adjusting our point of view, it becomes clear that the heart of this home is actually part of an open-plan layout, with the cooking space comfortably forming part of the dining- and socialising zones.

Sacrifices for style

Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 4Room BTO Dawson Urban Industrial

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

As mentioned, one wall had to come down in order for the residents to enjoy this charming walk-in wardrobe! Let’s take a look around to further appreciate the fresh new look of these renovated interiors.

Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 4Room BTO Dawson Urban Industrial

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 4Room BTO Dawson Urban Industrial

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 4Room BTO Dawson Urban Industrial

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 4Room BTO Dawson Urban Industrial

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Ready to go up or not? See these 10 pros and cons of one-storey homes before you add another floor to your home! 

The deliciously eclectic style of a renovated city apartment
What are your thoughts on these colourful new interiors?

Discover home inspiration!

