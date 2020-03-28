The freshly renovated city apartment by Chapter 3 Interior Design

Singapore-based firm Chapter 3 Interior Design takes charge of today’s design inspiration. Labelling themselves as “an experienced, fun and passionate group of designers”, Chapter 3 Interior Design was founded in 2017 as a company firmly committed to first-rate results in the interior design industry. For this team, it is not just about turning a living space into a dream home, but also about upping the quality and functionality of every space in every project and, along the way, constructing a friendship with clients built on a solid foundation of trust.

Some of the more popular services available at Chapter 3 Interior Design include high-quality 3D perspective drawings, space planning, project management, site supervision, as well as furniture layout.

Let’s take a look at one of the newer pages from the company’s ever-growing portfolio: Project 4, also known as “BTO Dawson Urban Industrial”.