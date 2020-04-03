Your browser is out-of-date.

The Singapore apartment that’s all about stylish chic

Summerhaus D’zign is the professional firm in charge of our latest inspirational piece. Based in Singapore, Summerhaus D’zign is an interior design company fully committed to first-rate results when it comes to modern and contemporary homes, as well as deluxe hotels. 

Summerhaus D’zign has even been recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, as evidenced by its numerous awards which include the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018, Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018 (Best Interior Design Apartment Singapore), and the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2018-2019.

What makes this team of design professionals stand out from competitors is the fact that no two designs in its ever-growing portfolio are the same, seeing as every project and client is unique in its own way. 

That brings us to these experts’ latest piece entitled ‘The Interlace’…

A splash of modern style

Interior design is all about how little details (from the colour of a floor rug right through to the type of lighting fixtures you decide on) come together to deliver style, functionality, and a welcoming space. Here we can appreciate modern design elements, a bold use of contrasting shades, and a soothing sprinkling of textures all finished with stylish furniture to make up the chic ambience of the The Interlace’s interiors. 

Bringing the outdoors inside

What is the perfect addition to these inspirational interiors? How about a beautiful view of those fresh exteriors, plus a healthy batch of natural light shining in all day long?

Pieces that complement and contrast

We all know that the modern design style loves to use sharp edges and straight lines. Well, these interiors decided to have fun with that rule by combining triangles into the mix. In addition, high contrast is achieved by throwing together copperish gold finishes, Saint Laurent marble, leather, and that silver Ottocento wall. The results? An open-plan layout (intended for socialising, obviously) that flaunts eye-catching pieces and finishes just about everywhere – a perfect concept that is sure to deliver quite a few conversation topics during fancy dinner parties, casual get-togethers with friends, etc. 

Perfect for a good night’s rest

On to the more private zone of the apartment… the main bedroom suite! Here, a sense of lavishness is achieved via that delicious blue velvet headboard, the black leather wardrobe (who said you can’t have fun experimenting with textures?), and that oh-so stylish upholstered chair.

Our favourite piece in here, however? It’s small, yet subtle – that delightful ceiling design right above the bed which adds another dimension to this already masterfully crafted sleeping space! 

Wonderful features for the main suite

So, what are the most important pieces that make up this super stylish master bedroom? A walk-in wardrobe, a dresser and a comfortable bed for a peaceful night’s sleep.  

Let’s scope out some more visuals that further detail the wonderfully unique interiors of The Interlace.

Interested in seeing what else these passionate designers have up their sleeves? Let’s discover The sleek and glamorous city villa by Summerhaus D’zign

The freshly renovated city apartment by Chapter 3 Interior Design
What are your thoughts on the interiors of The Interlace?

