The Singapore apartment that’s all about stylish chic

Summerhaus D’zign is the professional firm in charge of our latest inspirational piece. Based in Singapore, Summerhaus D’zign is an interior design company fully committed to first-rate results when it comes to modern and contemporary homes, as well as deluxe hotels.

Summerhaus D’zign has even been recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, as evidenced by its numerous awards which include the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018, Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018 (Best Interior Design Apartment Singapore), and the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2018-2019.

What makes this team of design professionals stand out from competitors is the fact that no two designs in its ever-growing portfolio are the same, seeing as every project and client is unique in its own way.

That brings us to these experts’ latest piece entitled ‘The Interlace’…