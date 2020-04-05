10 ways to breathe stylish new life into your old front door

Even though your front garden / yard needs to remain neat at all times, your house’s front door is its main portal – and is just as important for kerb appeal and property value! Think about how many times friends and neighbours look at your front door or even walk through it. It is one of the most fundamental pieces in creating a first impression (good or bad) of not only your home, but of you!

The good news is that a front door upgrade is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways of enhancing your home’s front exterior. The great news is that we have 10 tips for your consideration right here…