All about platform beds (and if you should buy one)

We all know the benefits of a good night’s sleep, but not all of us are clued up on the type of bed frame options to consider before we attempt said night’s sleep. For instance, have you ever heard of a platform bed? Chances are great that you have, since they’ve always been quite popular. And thanks to creative professionals, platform beds have also evolved quite fantastically, meaning we now have so many more options to consider.
Let’s see what platform beds really are, their possible pros and cons, and if they might be the best fit for you.
A platform bed is a type of wooden design that presents a raised horizontal frame. These beds are usually designed with a low profile and can come with or without a head and footboard. Platform beds typically use a latticed surface or wooden slats to support the mattress and to add flexibility for the sleeper. The slatted surface is meant to enhance ventilation to cool you down and prevent heat from building up while sleeping.
Platform beds, which are available in numerous sizes, are considered quite reliable due to their structures and usually fit any type of mattress without needing a foundation or box spring.
• Cost: Platform beds are usually the more affordable option as you don’t need to buy additional support, like a box spring, to raise your platform bed.
• Versatility: Any type of mattress can be used with a platform bed, from a latex one to a classic spring design.
• Comfort: A platform bed helps to reduce heat retention due to the slats’ airflow. Even those without slats often have holes to help increase ventilation.
• Storage: Many models come with extra storage capacity such as built-in drawers.
• Aesthetics: Platform beds don’t usually present the fanciest or most luxurious designs.
• Bulky and heavy: It can be quite tricky moving a platform bed.
• Height: A platform bed doesn’t raise a mattress’ height as much as other types due to its lower profile. And depending on your age and agility, you might find it trickier getting into and out of a platform bed.
Thankfully, we have numerous options to explore when it comes to choosing a platform bed for our bedrooms. Some of the more popular ones include ones that come with either a solid or slatted support surface. As already stated, platform beds with solid surfaces usually include holes to promote airflow, otherwise the sleeper might face an uncomfortably hot sleeping environment.
But there are instances where a solid-platform bed might be the better option, like when the sleeper is carrying some extra weight or just prefers a really firm feel for their mattress. Only a very durable or sturdy foundation should be used for a heavy mattress, like memory foam or latex, otherwise sagging can happen. Rather check with your manufacturer of both the bed and mattress on sagging before committing to any purchases.
With a slatted bed, it’s important that you space out the slats correctly to help preserve the integrity of the mattress. Evenly spacing them (usually between five to seven cm apart) can also increase your platform bed’s flexibility and airflow.
Originally, platform beds weren’t designed with heads or footboards, yet more modern versions include both. But bear in mind not to use these with a box spring, for you might cover the head and footboards of the bed due to the low profile.
Want a simple, clean and subtle look for your bedroom? Then go with a legless platform bed, especially if your bedroom is done up in the modern, contemporary, or even Scandinavian style. For a classier look, we recommend a wrought-iron style, but remember that you must add a box spring if you want additional height for your mattress. “Floating” styles are also an option, which extend beyond the legs of the bed to create a floating look.
Whatever style you choose, just keep in mind the rest of your bedroom’s décor, as well as the mattress’ height and your practical needs (such as storage and room size). And have fun – choosing a new bed frame doesn’t have to be a tricky or stressful project at all!
Pay attention – this is how to Enjoy a minimalist bathroom in 10 easy steps!