All about platform beds (and if you should buy one)

We all know the benefits of a good night’s sleep, but not all of us are clued up on the type of bed frame options to consider before we attempt said night’s sleep. For instance, have you ever heard of a platform bed? Chances are great that you have, since they’ve always been quite popular. And thanks to creative professionals, platform beds have also evolved quite fantastically, meaning we now have so many more options to consider.

Let’s see what platform beds really are, their possible pros and cons, and if they might be the best fit for you.