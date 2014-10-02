Inspiring restaurant designs

We love eating in restaurants, and not just to have a night off from cooking! More and more, restaurateurs are focusing on the design of their spaces in an attempt to create dining rooms that give off the perfect ambiance. A restaurant should have an atmosphere that is stylish and trendy but also comfortable; the kind of room that encourages people to sit for hours, sipping wine and savouring every bite. In short, the goal is more or less what we are trying to achieve in our own dining rooms, and while we can not always recreate the incredible dishes created in a restuarant, we can always look to the interior design to give us inspiration for our own homes. Today on homify, we present some restaurants with stunning interiors that we hope you will find just as mouthwatering as we do!