Sewing curtains: homify's step-by-step guide

If there is one single item or accessory that can make a huge impact on the rest of your dwelling, it simply has to be your window dressings. Not just a way to keep the sunshine from blinding you while you eat your lunch, or for keeping your home cooler during the scorching Singapore months, window coverings impart style, sophistication and really tie a room together. Boasting far more than a rug that anchors your furniture within the space, window dressings are a way to bring your entire room’s style together, and look truly fabulous.

Whether you have a preference towards curtains, drapes, shutters, blinds, or any of the other countless window options there is something wonderful about the privacy and style that window dressings offer. Today on homify we are going to be taking a look at the former mentioned dressing, the curtain. Curtains are one of the simplest ways to cover your windows stylishly, and come in a range of different stylistic options. But what about making your own curtains? Sure there are plenty of different designs on the market, but a homemade curtain can allow you to personalise, save money, and have fun attempting an exciting DIY project. Welcome to homify’s ‘sewing curtains: 101’. If you have considered making your own window dressings then take a peek below at some of our handy hints and tips, and get started on your own fabulous pair of individualised and unique curtains!