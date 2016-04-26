6 Tips for a Nature-Inspired Home

William Wordsworth used his poetry to pay tribute to the beauty of nature. His advice to future generations was to 'Come forth into the light of things / Let nature be your teacher'. One of the modern era’s most preeminent architects Frank Lloyd Wright also suggested, 'Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you'. Though not always consciously, we too look up to nature for inspirations. Our choices of food, clothes and the interior of our home often follows nature’s dictum.

When this pattern is broken we end up creating a condition for ourselves which is neither healthy nor wholesome. So not only do we need to create an interior inspired by nature, but bring nature right within the four walls of our apartment or houses. This is not a very easy task, considering the increasing space crunch in modern homes. But there are choices still and options which, when exercised skilfully, can bring much comfort for us. We will review some of these nature-inspired options here today. Enjoy!