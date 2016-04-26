6 Tips for a Nature-Inspired Home

William Wordsworth used his poetry to pay tribute to the beauty of nature. His advice to future generations was to 'Come forth into the light of things / Let nature be your teacher'. One of the modern era’s most preeminent architects Frank Lloyd Wright also suggested, 'Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you'. Though not always consciously, we too look up to nature for inspirations. Our choices of food, clothes and the interior of our home often follows nature’s dictum.
When this pattern is broken we end up creating a condition for ourselves which is neither healthy nor wholesome. So not only do we need to create an interior inspired by nature, but bring nature right within the four walls of our apartment or houses. This is not a very easy task, considering the increasing space crunch in modern homes. But there are choices still and options which, when exercised skilfully, can bring much comfort for us. We will review some of these nature-inspired options here today. Enjoy!
This can be done in the form of wood flooring or hardwood parquet, wall panels and furniture. Natural wood exudes a charm unique to its own. Generally premium quality mahogany, rosewood, oak, ash, cherrywood, hickory or pine is used in the interior. They are extremely durable and, with minimal maintenance, can last for generations. But natural wood is expensive, so you can consider using reclaimed wood in your home. Reclaimed boat wood, cart wood etc are being used to build fashionable wall panels, furniture and wooden beams. For a trendy exterior, use wood on the façade of your house.
This is one of the best possible ways of staying close to nature even inside your home. Depending on the availability of space, you can cultivate a small Japanese rock garden on your balcony, moss garden under stair or bonsais in your living room. Place potted moisture absorbing plants, fern and orchid in kitchen and bathroom.
Aromatic herbs like rosemary, basil and lavender feel refreshing in the kitchen and dining room. If you believe in plants’ capabilities of bringing wealth and good fortune into your life, consider having jade, holy basil, golden pothos and morning glory in your indoor garden. Decorate sunny corners of your home with reed palm, Rhapis excels or Licuala mattanensis.
Utilise green or sustainable materials for building an eco conscious home. Structures made this way can be more durable, non toxic, cost effective and comfortable for living in. Observe the building traditions of the land and see if using those materials and techniques would be feasible for your home.
Speak with your architect to find out how you can use flyash concrete, mudbrick, strawbale, rammed earth, timber, timbercrete and bamboo in your home. Möhring Architekten is renowned for using locally available green building materials in the constructions planned by them.
Try to incorporate organic materials in your décor. Use of rattan furniture, rugs made of jute, coir and sesal, cotton and linen upholstery can help you to create a chic interior. More importantly, they are suitable for an interior environment, do not cause any allergic reaction and are child friendly. This can often bring added comfort for those living in warmer regions of the world.
A few days back we shared a guide about how to install solar photovoltaic panels in your home. Using such techniques can help you build a more energy efficient and environment conscious building. Consider opting for rainwater harvesting and water recycling. Install green roof for better insulation and a cooler interior.
Keep in mind the beauty of nature and choose a colour scheme that is imbued with its tones. You need not limit yourself to any one or two hues. There is hardly any shade that you would not see present in nature’s bounty. For inspiration, you can look outside and observe the colours of the season. Sunny tones like shades of yellow, orange or red would pay compliment to the summer months.
Pastel shades can create a soothing atmosphere in any part of your house. Keep in mind the space you are decorating and pick shades accordingly. To follow this better, check our suggestions in warm or cool colours – which one for which room.