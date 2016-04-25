A Modern Monochromatic Home

The modern monochromatic home we will explore today comes to us courtesy of Japanese architect Little Nest Works. It features a stunning contemporary exterior with a very cool, urban presence. But inside, it opens up into a series of bright open living areas and unusual light placements and features.

It's a very private home and the monochromatic colour scheme permeates throughout the home. There are few views of the exterior, but nonetheless, it feels very airy and sunny. It also has the attention to detail, natural materials and occasional traditional elements that make it a very Japanese inspired home as well. Come with us on a photo tour to explore more!