8 pros and cons of the open-plan kitchen

We all know that exciting feeling of stepping into an open-plan kitchen to socialise with friends and kick-start a gossip session (possibly over a bottle of wine) while a delicious meal is brewing / cooking in the background. After all, the inviting living room and/or dining room are only a few feet away, adding to the comfort and potential of a modern open kitchen.

But this does not mean that there are no downsides to this design. So, before you start planning how you will be turning the heart of your home into an open layout, maybe consider these pros and cons (that we got from professional Kitchen Planners) first to help save you some time and money…