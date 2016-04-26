Ooh la la! A French Apartment Transformed

The chic transformation of this French home is definitely one of the most delightful renovations we have explored. It covers a modest 36 square metres and for those looking at renovating a small apartment, there is a lot to inspire here. The changes are innovative, totally dramatic and the final product is just so perfectly stylish it has definitely captured our hearts.

The project comes to us courtesy of French interior designers Transition Interior Design. It lies in the heart of Paris and the owners, a young professional couple, spent just over SG$56,000 on the design. For a small property so ideally located, the cost was definitely worth every penny.

So come with us on a photo tour to explore the makeover in more detail. Enjoy!