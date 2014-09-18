Modern coastal homes

What is it that draws us to the ocean? Is it the blue hues of a clear sky over crystal clear, shallow waters? Is it the feeling of the warm sun on our necks, whilst listening to the calming sound of waves gently pushing against the shore? Maybe it’s the natural beauty and simplicity of mother nature; getting away from the distractions of our hectic city lives and forgetting it all for a moment.

Whatever it may be, there is something very pacifying about spending time by the beach. For many, it will be nothing more than a holiday once a year, but for the lucky few, this is their lifestyle. Here is some inspiration for creating a modern, luxurious coastal home that makes the most of the warmer climes, and brings that summertime feeling to your abode all year round.