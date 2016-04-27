The Modest Home with Hidden Opulence

Today on homify we are travelling to Brazil to tour a striking property that boasts a sense of luxury and lavishness, all hidden behind a rather unassuming façade. Designed by the award-winning architects at Lucas Lage Arquitetura, this residence is a strikingly unique abode with eclectic mid-century modern touches throughout. The playful yet resoundingly glamorous dwelling is a fanciful and imaginative family-friendly property, replete with tranquil living areas, and peaceful outdoor relaxation zones.
With a rather modest curbside presence, this residence keeps its secrets hidden. Upon entry to this home the visitor is presented with a range of opulent features, refined aesthetics, and a sense of modernity throughout. This is truly one home that will not be forgotten, and is a bold statement in stunning architectural design. If you would like to take a peek inside this home, check out the images below and gain a little inspiration for your dwelling today!
As we take our first look at this unassuming home we notice its simplicity and white colour scheme. Cube-like in its form and shape, the dwelling is angular with a stoic rigidity that sits upon its plot. The front garden is simple, offering small patches of low-maintenance grass and tropical plants that add to the understated appearance of this abode's exterior.
The Modernist windows work well against the white monochromatic colour palette, while the pergola is of a darker hue, providing interest and flair. Now, let's take a peek inside…
Entering the dining area we immediately feel filled with a sense of playfulness. The room is chic and impressive, with enough colour and verve to keep the space light and bubbly. The light fittings are eclectic and unique in their shape, while the Wegner wishbone chairs are the perfect dash of mid-century modern style, and infuse the space with a refined Danish aesthetic.
What we love: the gorgeous bespoke timber console table that sits to the side of the dining space is a beautiful inclusion bursting with interest and design flair. The light timber tones work perfectly against the dark mirrored glass wall, and inject pure luxury and opulence into this space.
Stealing the show within the living room is a double height piece of art in a luxe burnished gold. This textured wall punctuates the white colour scheme with a unique hue, and adds a sense of flair and individuality to the space.
As the room is double height it risks feeling cold and unwelcoming. However, the area maintains a feeling and ambience of hospitality and warmth, while still exuding refinement and luxury.
What we love: this room is filled with stylish mid-century modern furniture and eclectic items that evoke elegance and some serious design nous. Each item is carefully considered, leaving the room feeling abundant in personality and glamour.
Situated next to the living room is a more intimate space. This area is lined with ultra-plush carpet, overstuffed sofa cushions, and subtle mood lighting, which infuse a family ambience, perfect for watching a film with children or cosying up with your significant other. The mid-century modern aesthetic is carried through from the formal living space thanks to the retro armchair, while the textured stone wall keeps the space feeling cavernous and comforting.
What we love: the carpet is truly a standout feature of this space. Replete with a deep pile shag appearance, this flooring oozes luxury and looks perfect when paired with the comfy grey sofa.
Whether or not you like to cook you will surely enjoy spending time in this kitchen! Replete with a huge gas cooker, large exhaust fan and wall mounted ovens, this room is just as opulent as the rest of the home.
The colour scheme is a combination of contrasting hues in black and white, with high gloss finishes used throughout.
What we love: the gas stove top is by far the standout within this space. Installed into the kitchen island, this is as much a place to show off your gastronomic skills to friends as it is a place to prepare and cook dinner.
Moving outside we get a glimpse into the lavish and luxurious entertaining spaces. The outdoor kitchen boasts a huge preparation and cooking area, with abundant storage for all of your party needs.
The bar is situated next to this, offering individuals a place to watch the food being cooked or wait for their drink to be prepared. This space is perfectly set up for any event or soirée and is large enough to host the finest of parties.
What we love: the different textures and tones used throughout this room really add to the intriguing and unique atmosphere. Dark granite has been paired with reflective copper mosaics, and lively patterned tiles to bring energy into this gorgeous room.
Stepping outside onto the decked area and we are immediately presented with a gorgeously ample aqua swimming pool. Large, luxurious, and flanked by banana lounges, this is the ultimate place of tranquillity and serenity.
What we love: The water feature is a lovely addition to this swimming pool, offering a constant trickle and stream of water.
Taking one final look at this home before ending our tour, we focus on the rear of the dwelling. Here the vision set before us is quite different than the previously viewed façade of the home. The property is grand and imposing, with huge entertaining areas to make the most of the sunny outlook. Additionally, the house utilises its position on the hillside to take in panoramic views of the valley below, and is two-storeys to accommodate this striking environment.
Did this intriguing and surprising dwelling inspire you to update or refresh your abode? If you would like to take a tour inside another home, check out The Spectacular Loft House.