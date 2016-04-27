The Modest Home with Hidden Opulence

Today on homify we are travelling to Brazil to tour a striking property that boasts a sense of luxury and lavishness, all hidden behind a rather unassuming façade. Designed by the award-winning architects at Lucas Lage Arquitetura, this residence is a strikingly unique abode with eclectic mid-century modern touches throughout. The playful yet resoundingly glamorous dwelling is a fanciful and imaginative family-friendly property, replete with tranquil living areas, and peaceful outdoor relaxation zones.

With a rather modest curbside presence, this residence keeps its secrets hidden. Upon entry to this home the visitor is presented with a range of opulent features, refined aesthetics, and a sense of modernity throughout. This is truly one home that will not be forgotten, and is a bold statement in stunning architectural design. If you would like to take a peek inside this home, check out the images below and gain a little inspiration for your dwelling today!