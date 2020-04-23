The fresh new modern apartment by Chapter 3’s designers

Established back in 2017, Chapter 3 Interior Design is fast becoming one of Singapore’s leading interior designer companies. Founded by Syed Fadhil and his team, Chapter 3 Interior Design can be seen as a continuation of Chapter ONE Interior Design Pte Ltd (on which Syed Fadhil and his team worked prior) as well as Chapter TWO Design Pte Ltd. Offering a rich collection of services to clients (including 3D perspective drawings, space planning, project management, site supervision, and furniture layout), the Chapter 3 Interior Design team is also quite proud of their various awards, like the Best ID Enterprise Of The Year Awards 2019/2020, Singapore Prestige Class Awards 2020/2021, and Top 50 Interior Design Awards 2020/2021.
Today, we tackle one of the firm’s newer projects known as “Project 5i Resale Hdb Bright & Bluish Scandi”.
This project was kick-started when a couple decided to breathe new life into their outdated interiors. Rumour has it that the clients already had two other professionals in mind for this project, yet they quickly changed their minds after meeting with Fadhil and realising his first-class commitment to ensuring their happiness with the final design results.
That commitment was put into practice throughout the project with the couple constantly being updated via WhatsApp on their transforming interiors, the process of updating the kitchens and bathrooms, etc.
The end result? Beyond what the clients expected. But don’t just take our word for it: check out these new designs yourself such as this tranquil kitchen with its calming blues, beach-tinted woods, and comfortable layout.
Let’s see a few more close-up images of the new kitchen.
Literally right around the corner from the fresh-as-a-daisy kitchen lies a delicious open-plan layout where the living room and dining zone charmingly merge. This two-spaces-in-one-room layout works so well due to various reasons like the clean colour palette gently enveloping both spaces, the less-is-more commitment to decorations, plus the charm factor driven home by that welcoming L-shaped sofa and stylish dining chairs.
Just when we thought we couldn't fall any more in love with this project we are guided towards this beautiful bathroom of colour, pattern and a lot of charm! The secret? Those Mediterranean tiles are used on select surfaces, such as the shower's focal wall and the wall space behind the toilet, in order to grab attention and add detail to the space.
Can you imagine how overly busy this space would have looked had those titillating tiles been allowed to cover up all the wall surfaces?
And what does the client have to say about their freshly styled interiors? In their own words: “I would like to say Thank you to Fadhil and team for a job well done. Definitely will recommend Chapter3 to others. Wishing all the best to Chapter3 for your future undertakings!”
