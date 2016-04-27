Unbeatable Tips for Your Tiny Bathroom

Whether you're planning a new house or refurbishing your older one, you must take time out to design your bathroom in style. This is one area of your home where easy and frequent renovation is difficult for a variety of reasons. The health and hygiene of your interior atmosphere depend on how well you have planned for your bathroom.

Designing a small space could be challenging but not impossible. This applies for all areas of your home including your bathroom. A sprawling bathroom is a rare luxury nowadays that is enjoyed by very few in cities like Singapore. Moreover, a typical family home can and often does have more than one bathroom. Not all of them could be equally spacious. But, to create a welcoming home, you must design each of them functionally and elegantly.

So why not strive to transform your tiny bathroom into a place for relaxation? See some of our tips that are bound to help you!