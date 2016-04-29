The White Cube House

The peaceful Portuguese island of Madeira is famed for its mild weather, breathtaking scenery and low crime rate. So it's no surprise that young affluent people are flocking to build homes in new neighbourhoods like the one we will explore today.

The surrounding villas may appear quite far away from the main home here, but that's set to change in a few years with the construction of new homes. The owner of this particular property approached architects Studio Dois with the challenge of creating a distinctive home with utter privacy and lots of natural outdoor spaces. Combining privacy and outdoor spaces may seem a little difficult, but as we will discover today, the challenge turned out to be a blessing in disguise. So, without further ado, come with us on a photo tour of this unique modern Portuguese box-like home!