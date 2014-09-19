Timber and stone walls

Walls of exposed stone or timber can make a big visual impact on our living spaces. Exposed wooden paneled walls can mean many different things to us. They might remind us of ski holidays, staying in exposed timber chalets or ski lodges. We may think of simple country living, or even a touch of luxury. It seems stone walls can have that same special effect. An unfinished look might remind us of old factory spaces, warehouses or lofts, which are now some of the most desired living spaces available.

We have compiled an ideabook for you with various walls of wood or stone, and tell you how you can best integrate them into your living area.