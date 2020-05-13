How to design a bedroom that grows with your child

It’s vital that your child feels safe and at home in their room, which is why there needs to be some compromising from both your sides while planning that room’s new look (of course this also depends on how old your child is, as teenagers naturally get more of a say than toddlers).

Remind your child that while their room is their own space, it still forms part of the house as a whole. Don’t be afraid to communicate about the areas that you are open to discussing (i.e. the wallpaper / colour options for those walls) and which may be non-negotiable (such as adding pieces for storage).

And remember: the better your child feels about his or her own room, the more likely they are to take care of it.

If it’s your home’s interior look that’s in need of an upgrade, why not be inspired by The fresh new modern apartment by Chapter 3’s designers?