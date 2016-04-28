6 Tiles to Transform your Home

The use of unglazed bricks to decorate the interior and exterior walls of buildings can be traced back centuries. Colourful bricks studded with shells and ivory were precursors to ceramic tiles as we know them today. The appearance of glazed bricks as those on the ancient structures of Babylon marked a step forward. Some of the earliest examples of unbaked Persian tiles were found in Susa.

The Sassanid period provided further impetus to the art of tile making. Tiles became a highly cherished item of decoration for any building. Geometric patterns, flower, foliage and other abstract designs became very popular. This flourish continued for next several years. Arabesque designs started to gain popularity in about the 7th century AD.

The renown of ceramic tiles spread far and wide. These were handcrafted works of art, designed and coloured following the traditions of the land. Until widespread use of machine made tiles, they were used to decorate nearly every part of the building.

Despite the wide availability and affordability of mass-produced tiles, their handmade counterparts have survived the onslaught of time. On the way, techniques for preparing tiles improved and newer trends were introduced. Today we will see some of the designs that can help you create a fascinating interior. Enjoy!