6 Tiles to Transform your Home

The use of unglazed bricks to decorate the interior and exterior walls of buildings can be traced back centuries. Colourful bricks studded with shells and ivory were precursors to ceramic tiles as we know them today. The appearance of glazed bricks as those on the ancient structures of Babylon marked a step forward. Some of the earliest examples of unbaked Persian tiles were found in Susa.
The Sassanid period provided further impetus to the art of tile making. Tiles became a highly cherished item of decoration for any building. Geometric patterns, flower, foliage and other abstract designs became very popular. This flourish continued for next several years. Arabesque designs started to gain popularity in about the 7th century AD.
The renown of ceramic tiles spread far and wide. These were handcrafted works of art, designed and coloured following the traditions of the land. Until widespread use of machine made tiles, they were used to decorate nearly every part of the building.
Despite the wide availability and affordability of mass-produced tiles, their handmade counterparts have survived the onslaught of time. On the way, techniques for preparing tiles improved and newer trends were introduced. Today we will see some of the designs that can help you create a fascinating interior. Enjoy!
The contrast of black and white for flooring and other items of décor is an age-old favourite. In surviving buildings from the 18th and 19th century, you will often see chequered flooring patterns made of polished granite and marble slabs. Linoleum was also employed to achieve the same effect. Now you can replicate the same style in your home too. You can also choose a combination of solid colour and geometric patterns to heighten the drama in your home.
Have you often sighed looking at herringbone parquet flooring or similar designs in stone? Maybe, for various reasons none of those were suitable for your interior. But you need not wait any longer! Tiles laid in herringbone pattern can build charming flooring for your bedroom, living room and other areas of your building. The same can be used to stylise the kitchen walls, especially the area behind your stylish kitchen work top.
Exposed brick walls are all the rage in interior design. Many people are ripping up concrete walls to expose the brick façade behind. Instead of so much hassle, difficulties of maintenance and associated expenses, why not consider decorating your rooms with brick-effect tiles? Unless you have a country-style home, it would be better to limit this style to your feature walls only. You can choose colourful brick-effect tiles or those in authentic brick red tone to deck up your home.
Hexagonal tiles are another contemporary favourite. Hexagonal tiles in subtle tones and patterns like the ones designed by Nais! can give your minimally-decorated space a charming makeover. They are easy to clean and very hardy. Most importantly, they can be used in almost any part of your house. Instead of shades of grey, you can also choose solid colours in dazzling tones for children’s room, hallway or bathroom.
Mosaic has an enduring charm that refuses to die down with time. However, creating ornate mosaic by assorting a range of colourful tesserae may no longer be feasible. They are difficult to maintain as well. So it would be better for you to invest in mosaic tiles instead. You can also buy handmade ceramic tiles with intricate motifs from artisanal outlets. They would be glad to assist you in customising the tiles according to your tastes and necessities. You can use them to embellish a portion of your walls or build borders on the skirting.
This is another age-old favourite that refuses to be outmoded with time. In fact, it has come right back in fashion in our modern homes. When used on floor, this effect can add another dimension to any of your rooms. They are effective for use in high-moisture areas like the kitchen and bathroom. Living rooms, bedrooms and hallways relish its magical touch as well. You can buy harlequin tiles in a variety of shades. But their effect comes out best in black, white and grey.
