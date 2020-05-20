5 hacks for a beautifully organised wardrobe

Whether it’s for work or a social outing, we all know the feeling of standing in front of an open wardrobe with no clue as what to try on. The solution to this problem? Try standing your T-shirts vertically in a drawer!

We all have our favourite T-shirts (or blouses) that we regularly reach for, but if they’re not on top of that clothing pile, the battle is already lost. Avoid rummaging around the middle of a stack by folding your T-shirts and standing them vertically in a drawer. This allows you to immediately see your favourite shirt and lets you extract it without disturbing the rest of that pile.