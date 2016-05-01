From shabby to chic: upgrade your home with ease!

It's easy for a lovely home to get a little shabby and forlorn when life gets in the way. Temporary storage areas become cluttered, random objects tend to make their way into the living room and before you know it, your home has lost its mojo!

But the truth is that every home, no matter how stylish, will go through a transitional stage. A real home with chic style and a personal touch is built over time. A shabby home may just be a chic home in disguise. All you need to do is sift through the layers and find the magic beneath all that mess.

So, come with us for a few tips on how to give your home an easy upgrade—and create a home with truly chic style!