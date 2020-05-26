A shiny new Singaporean apartment with heaps of style

Ever since it was first founded, the Singapore-based Summerhaus D’zign, an experienced interior design firm, has been operating full steam in order to bring deluxe designs to its ever-growing list of clientele. Private residential homes, boutique hotels, and brands in the hospitality industry make up the majority of Summerhaus D’zign’s portfolio.
With a variety of services available, Summerhaus D’zign is ripe and ready to assist with interior design and architecture, design and build, project management, construction, renovation, and bespoke designs in order to ensure exceptional results for every completed project. No wonder the firm has already walked away with various awards including the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018, Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018 (Best Interior Design Apartment Singapore), and many more.
Let’s delve into this delightfully modern (and super sleek) residential design taken from the Summerhaus D’zign portfolio!
We kick off this tour in the spacious living area. And although there are various stand-out features to talk about, we’d first like to focus on those majestic glass doors leading out onto the corner terrace which boasts no fewer than two of the 6.2m high double-volume walls.
In addition, both sides have been altered via different textures in order to complement one another and ensure a rich dose of visual character.
On to the interior living area where we stop and gawk at a fantastic wall clad with wooden panels. But what really stands out here are those lighting designs dangling from the high ceiling, ensuring a dazzling ambience for this open-plan layout as well as a firm dose of contemporary style (trust us when we say those chandeliers would have looked a lot different had this interior design style been Classic or another option altogether).
Interestingly, the existing master suite underwent a full makeover to give it a more modern look, as well as make it more functional / practical for the owners. One of the newly added details includes that striking walk-in wardrobe complete with clutter-free design, immaculate lighting, and a perfectly clean design (making it match up wonderfully with the rest of these subtle-yet-stylish interiors).
Of course that main sleeping space also got a sublime new look to flaunt for this abode’s updated style. And one of the most impressive features here is undoubtedly that bespoke headboard with its textured suede, matching night lights, and the way the entire design seamlessly flows with the rest of the room’s design.
Now this is interior design made to look easy (which is exactly how you know it was completed by first-rate professionals).
Shall we see what other features were included in this project?
We know not everyone has unlimited budgets, and that’s why we’re going to help you cut costs and show you How to design a bedroom that grows with your child.