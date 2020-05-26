A shiny new Singaporean apartment with heaps of style

Ever since it was first founded, the Singapore-based Summerhaus D’zign, an experienced interior design firm, has been operating full steam in order to bring deluxe designs to its ever-growing list of clientele. Private residential homes, boutique hotels, and brands in the hospitality industry make up the majority of Summerhaus D’zign’s portfolio.

With a variety of services available, Summerhaus D’zign is ripe and ready to assist with interior design and architecture, design and build, project management, construction, renovation, and bespoke designs in order to ensure exceptional results for every completed project. No wonder the firm has already walked away with various awards including the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018, Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018 (Best Interior Design Apartment Singapore), and many more.

Let’s delve into this delightfully modern (and super sleek) residential design taken from the Summerhaus D’zign portfolio!