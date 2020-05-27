7 wood-panelling ideas to style up your home

Adding wood panels to a surface, whether it’s indoors or outside, can go one of two ways: either it’s horrendously outdated and reminds one of those 1970s décor that (thankfully) went out of style, or it fits like a stylish glove. And although ripping out those wood surfaces is not too tricky, it can leave quite a dent in your little renovation budget.

Fortunately this is homify, where we’re always on the lookout for ways to add style and substance without spending a fortune. And we just so happen to have these 7 suggestions to make the most of your home’s wood-panelled surfaces…