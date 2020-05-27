7 wood-panelling ideas to style up your home

Adding wood panels to a surface, whether it’s indoors or outside, can go one of two ways: either it’s horrendously outdated and reminds one of those 1970s décor that (thankfully) went out of style, or it fits like a stylish glove. And although ripping out those wood surfaces is not too tricky, it can leave quite a dent in your little renovation budget.
Fortunately this is homify, where we’re always on the lookout for ways to add style and substance without spending a fortune. And we just so happen to have these 7 suggestions to make the most of your home’s wood-panelled surfaces…
Sometimes all it takes to completely turn a room is a subtle change or two. Thus, if you’ve been looking at those wood grooves the wrong way all these years, consider what you can accomplish by painting stripes or lines in the panels. Or changing the direction of the panelling. Or altering it slightly to resemble pine, oak, or other trendy types of wall panelling.
We’re not sure who the first person was who looked at a whitewashed wooden floor and though it’d be amazing to try that on vertical wooden surfaces. However, he or she started an entire trend that continues to this day. If you’d like to hop on board with this idea for your own home’s wooden panelling, start by watering down your paint, then brush it onto the wood. Wipe immediately, and then repeat the process until you’re satisfied with the grain and colouring.
Visit your favourite home-improvement store for a bit of drywall. This can be used to fill in those distinctive cracks and lines of your wood panelling. This should be followed by some sanding, priming, and painting (whatever colour you deem most appropriate).
homify hint: Erase any trace of those previous wood panels by adding a layer of striking wallpaper over your new walls.
If you’re up for giving your wood panelling a brighter look (literally), consider something subtle like a white (or off-white or light grey or subtle beige if those are more to your liking). It can ensure a much brighter and inviting room with a hint of rustic, cottage-like vibes. Start by applying a good primer to cover all that panel and wood grain. Next, add a few coats of your chosen paint. That’s that!
Although wood panelling can be a prime focal spot in a room, not everybody wants to draw attention to it. You know what can help with that? A gallery wall with beautifully framed pictures of… whatever you fancy for your interior space. Or maybe an extra large mirror. Or how about eye-catching cabinetry to add extra style (and help out with clutter) without highlighting your wooden panelling?
Adding shelving or curtains works on the concept that something added or constructed in front of your wooden panelling will help draw the attention away from it. And since extra functionality is always welcome in a home, we recommend built-in bookshelves (for clearing clutter or helping with displaying a few books and trinkets) or stunning curtains with loud colours and patterns (if you want to take more risks with your interior design).
We are not forcing anybody to experiment with loud and energetic colours. After all, sometimes less is more! So why not just give your wooden panelling a fresh touch-up in the exact same colour (or a hue closest to it)? It’ll certainly make a humongous difference to the entire room and give your panelling that designer quality.
