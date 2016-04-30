How to deep clean your house in an hour

The word spring immediately conjures up visions of beautiful flowers, buzzing bees, bright days, and warmth. It is also a time to indulge in some serious cleaning of your home. The moment you think of home cleaning, all thoughts are replaced by the number of hours that will need to be put into each task and the overwhelming effort involved. Sound familiar? Then we have some good news for you! A thorough clean can be done in an hour with desirable results. Yes, it is possible to deep clean the house in under an hour! Read on to see how…
Planning goes a long way in achieving the little things as well as the big things. You can create a to-do list of everything you want to clean, then divide it up on the basis of priority, ease of application and time consumption. Remember to start with easy and small tasks which can be done quickly. All of these small tasks would equal to getting a lot of stuff cleaned. Simplicity is another important factor. If a task is too complicated postpone it for later. Simplicity can be achieved by a quick upgrade in your cleaning methods, for example, instead of scrubbing hard to remove stains, sprinkle on surface cleaner and leave it until the stain disappears. Avoid doing all the tasks at once as it will take up too much of your energy and you may end up feeling overwhelmed. You can choose to skip a day in this routine to keep yourself motivated and give the cleaning process another shot in the days to come.
Another hurdle which often delays cleaning completion is the sudden appearance of all unwanted stuff right in front of you. With that, one forgets the task of cleaning and spends all the time putting things in their right place. If you think this can happen to you, before you start with your speed cleaning, do a clean sweep throughout the house by putting every item back in the room or the place where it should be. With that sorted, you will be able to finish the speed cleaning activities on your list in record time. You can also paste sticky notes in each room as quick reminders for house members to keep the things in their respective places every time they take them. You can even paste a list mentioning the appropriate locations of every item. If there are unwanted items in your home, collect them up and permanently remove them from the home.
If your goal is to finish your cleaning tasks in an hour, you need to assign a maximum of 10 minutes for each task and remember to not populate your cleaning list with too many tasks. Around 5 to 6 tasks can be completed in an hour if you give each task a maximum of 10 minutes. Do as much as possible in those 10 minutes and then move on to the next task. Be honest with yourself and start with only what you can accomplish. You will be able to gradually build up the speed of completing more tasks. You can time your every task in intervals of 10 minutes with a timer. In certain intervals, more than 1 task can be performed simultaneously and you can effectively multi-task which will ensure greater productivity. Clean only what is dirty and don’t clean anything that is on your list but doesn’t require cleaning.
We often spend too much time and waste a lot of effort scrubbing the dirty bathroom tiles to make them sparkling clean. There are disinfectants and powerful cleaning sprays available on the market to get the stains out in minutes—use them to save time and effort. You can spend that time mopping or completing other tasks on your list. You can get the laundry washed while simultaneously cleaning up other areas of your home. You can also put on favourite music as it will make the entire cleaning process less boring and will help you multitask effectively! There are certain tasks which require cleaning only once in a while like washing drapes, washing the shower curtain, cleaning the stove and oven or cleaning inside cabinets and drivers. Do not include such tasks in your daily deep cleaning list; instead, allot a day in the month when you would be only handling these tasks.
Another quick and easy tip to finish cleaning is to sweep the floor first before vacuuming it. If you directly clean the floor with a vacuum cleaner, it may take a lot of time to complete. An easier trick would be to sweep the floor first and then hoover up the dirt piles. This trick will ensure that all the dirt is clean in just 1 round of using a vacuum.
A light feather duster can easily help you clean tight spots, dust around delicate objects, and offers a host of other cleaning conveniences. If you are thinking of lifting things up and dusting every object individually, it will be very time-consuming and difficult. Instead, work your way with a light feather duster to dust everything including ceiling fans, chandeliers, LCD and Plasma TVs, curtain rods and any other place which seems too far for your reach.
Deep cleaning in an hour involves spending all the time on cleaning activities and not on tidying up things around the house. If you spend time on tidying up things around the house, deep cleaning might become a chore which can never be completed on time. Instead, you should learn to clean as you go around the entire house.
