This modern Singapore apartment is full of subtle style

Ever since it was founded back in 2017, Chapter 3 Interior Design has been altering many people’s ideas of what it takes to accomplish a fully functional design that’s practical, welcoming, and super stylish (of course). Located in the bustling Singapore, Chapter 3 Interior Design was founded by Syed Fadhil and his team. And the firm has not only been making headlines in the design industry, but also at various award ceremonies (as evidenced by the company’s numerous award including Best ID Enterprise Of The Year Awards 2019/2020).
In fact, Chapter 3 Interior Design can be seen as an extension of Fadhill and his team’s previous business Chapter ONE Interior Design Pte Ltd.
On with today’s design piece, and for that we turn towards the ‘Project 776 Woodlands Resale’ project in Chapter 3 Interior Design’s rich and colourful portfolio. This project sees our team of professionals take on the redo of an apartment that had begun to look a tad outdated. The client requested something new, daring, yet comfortable. Something that would make a world of difference to those days when coming home after a long and tiring day at work.
Let’s see what they got…
Although we usually kick off our design tours in an open social space, like a living room, this one is particularly important thanks to that eye-catching focal wall.
Neatly separating the living- and dining zones from one another, that remarkable wall design manages to introduce adequate interest and detail into this open-plan space. Thus, there’s actually no need to add more décor pieces here thanks to one brilliant wall design (which is a 100% original design from the Chapter 3 Interior Design team)!
On to the more private areas of the house, and what could be a better stop than the main suite in this neatly designed modern apartment? Coated in the same subtle-yet-warm neutral hues of the living area, this bedroom manages to seem a tad classier (one might even say
more lavish) due to its additional hot red tint on the bedding, but also thanks to its very effective material selection and finishes (how about that stylishly tufted headboard?).
Our favourite piece in here? That delightful little makeup station in the corner that's just the right amount of functionality, illumination, space, and gracefulness!
Fit for an overnight guest (or perhaps one who's visiting for the weekend), the second bedroom in this apartment presents a different take on the subtle-yet-detailed style that’s been splashed around the interiors.
See, for example, how that patterned bedding stand out in terms of colour and pattern thanks to the dominant colour palette in here being so soft and subtle.
And that oversized niche in the wall right next to the bed already has us bubbling with inspiration. What would you add to that space to make this bedroom more
you? A floating shelf or three? A large mirror? Some wall art?
Although the third bedroom in this modern apartment has no issues regarding limited legroom or layout, it's this room's commitment to storage (and displaying) that really gets the thumbs-up from us. See how that fabulous focal wall with its slanted shelf design, expertly mimics the focal wall seen in the open-style living room. Talk about clever (and creative) interior designing!
Let’s dig around a bit more to see what else we can discover in this stylishly revamped apartment…
