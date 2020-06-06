This modern Singapore apartment is full of subtle style

Ever since it was founded back in 2017, Chapter 3 Interior Design has been altering many people’s ideas of what it takes to accomplish a fully functional design that’s practical, welcoming, and super stylish (of course). Located in the bustling Singapore, Chapter 3 Interior Design was founded by Syed Fadhil and his team. And the firm has not only been making headlines in the design industry, but also at various award ceremonies (as evidenced by the company’s numerous award including Best ID Enterprise Of The Year Awards 2019/2020).

In fact, Chapter 3 Interior Design can be seen as an extension of Fadhill and his team’s previous business Chapter ONE Interior Design Pte Ltd.

On with today’s design piece, and for that we turn towards the ‘Project 776 Woodlands Resale’ project in Chapter 3 Interior Design’s rich and colourful portfolio. This project sees our team of professionals take on the redo of an apartment that had begun to look a tad outdated. The client requested something new, daring, yet comfortable. Something that would make a world of difference to those days when coming home after a long and tiring day at work.

Let’s see what they got…